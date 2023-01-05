Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.

The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.

When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.

Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or five days that the criminology student was held at Monroe County Correctional facility before he was moved to Idaho where he is set to stand trial.

Ms Banfield said contrary to one report, Mr Kohberger had not shouted or screamed during his time in the Pennsylvania jail. That had been the behaviour of another man being held there, she said.

By contrast, Mr Kohberger had been a “model” prisoner. She said her sources said he did not pray or cry or appear upset.

“It seemed as though he slept most of the time. He wasn’t loud. And he was not mean,” she said.

At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, and he said he had done nothing.

Asked why he had gone to Idaho, he reportedly said: “Because the shopping there is better”.

Ms Banfield added: “There’s one other thing that happened - another inmate came through that inmate intake area and yelled at him, gave him the finger and yelled at him ‘F you’ - I’m going to kill you. That’s what another inmate yelled at him - ‘F you. I’m going to kill you’.”

She said: “And of course Bryan Kohberger, was behind the glass cell door and didn’t have any response that we know of at that point.”

The alleged detail emerged as Mr Kohberger appeared appeared in an Idaho court on Wednesday to face four charges of first-degree murder. He did not enter a plea and was ordered to be held without bail.

✕ Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for the first time

Officials released an arrest affidavit document that showed the DNA of the man accused of killing the four University of Idaho students last November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.

The Associated Press pointed out that investigators have not yet made public statements about a possible motive, or whether any weapons has been found.

It also remains unclear whether they believe Mr Kohberger knew any of the victims - Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.