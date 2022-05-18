Buffalo shooting – live: Mitch McConnell says Payton Gendron was ‘deranged’ and calls racism ‘abhorrent’
Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.
The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.
Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, which police say was filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.
A “manifesto” has been found online, connected to the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron, that references racist and white nationalist tropes and far-right conspiracy theories.
President Joe Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday to “grieve” with the community and delivered remarks where he called Saturday’s attack “straightforward terrorism”.
“Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word,” he said during a speech at a Buffalo community centre.
Discord users reviewed shooter’s plan before attack
About half an hour before shooting began at the Tops market in Buffalo, charged gunman Payton Gendron shared his plans with others in a Discord chatroom, none of whom appeared to alert law enforcement.
“What we know at this time is that a private, invite-only server was created by the suspect to serve as a personal diary chat log,” the company said in a statement to The New York Times. “Approximately 30 minutes prior to the attack, however, a small group of people were invited to and joined the server. Before that, our records indicate no other people saw the diary chat log in this private server.”
It’s the latest indication that the 18-year-old sought to broadcast his hatred online and inspire others to join him in violence.
New York lawmaker wants to make its leading gun laws even stricter
New York already has some of the strictest gun posession laws in the country, and a state assemblywoman wants to make them even more ironclad in the wake of the Buffalo mass shooting, where accused shooter Payton Gendron was able to obtain a gun despite being previously hospitalised after making violent comments at school.
“You just want to close every potential loophole,” said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Westchester told The New York Times.
She’s sponsoring a slate of bills that would require local law enforcement to contribute info on recovered guns to federal databases, allow New York to do its own background checks, and force gun dealers into stricter record-keeping and staff training.
Charities donate over $1m to Buffalo survivors
Charities, sports teams, and businesses have all rallied together to donate more than $1m to the victims and survivors of the Buffalo mass shooting, according to WIVB.
Donors include M&T Bank, which announced a $500,00 donation, as well as others like KeyBank, New Era Cap, and NFL Buffalo Bills player Shaq LAwson.
Biden calls for US to address ‘stain’ of white supremacist violence
The president made his comments after 10 people were shot dead in a racially-motivated attack in Buffalo on Saturday (14 May) by suspected gunman Payton Gendron.
“Already, the Justice Department has stated publically that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime, a racially-motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism,” Mr Biden said.
“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”
What we know about another horrifying US shooting
A 68-year-old Las Vegas man has been identified as the suspect who opened fire on churchgoers Sunday in Laguna Woods, California - in an attack authorities said may have been politically motivated.
David Chou has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
One person was killed and five others injured Sunday afternoon when a man attacked a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church – before other members of the Taiwanese congregation tackled and hog-tied the suspect’s legs with extension cords.
More details below, from Sheila Flynn.
Gunman, victim identified in Laguna Woods church shooting motivated by politics, hate
Orange County officials on Monday said David Chou has been booked on murder, attempted murder charges
Stephen Colbert condemns Tucker Carlson for amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory
The Late Show comedian Stephen Colbert has condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for amplifying conspiracy theories.
During the 16 May episode of The Late Show, Colbert addressed the recent shooting in a Buffalo, New York grocery store that left 10 dead. The alleged shooter reportedly used rhetoric consistent with the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory in an online screed laying out his reasoning for the attack.
“So where does anyone get an idea that monstrous?” Colbert asked. “It used to be only from the farthest right-wing fringe organisations – your Stormfronts, your neo-Nazis.”
He added: “But these days, you can see it every night on TV, thanks to Fox News host and deer caught masturbating in the headlights Tucker Carlson.”
Amanda Whiting has the story.
Stephen Colbert condemns Tucker Carlson for ‘Great Replacement’ theory
Alleged shooter in the recent Buffalo tragedy had mentioned the theory online
What a survivor of Christchurch hate shooting has to say about Buffalo
Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times during the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres, where a white supremacist in New Zealand killed 51 people at two mosques during Friday prayers.
Mr Atacocugu says his heart goes out to the survivors in Buffalo, and he hopes extremists realise that their violence hasn’t had the desire effect of diving people along racial lines.
“Violence does not solve the problem. They should see that. People, including the extremists, should see that violence does not fix anything,” he told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Peace will fix it. They have to learn to talk with people around them, too.”
WATCH: Seth Meyers says Tucker Carlson helped inspire Buffalo shooting
Seth Meyers is one of the many commentators arguing that mainstream conservative figures like Fox News’s Tucker Carlson helped legitimise the racist and white supremacist ideas that inspired the Buffalo mass shooting, including the “Great Replacement” theory.
Mr Carlson “wants to pretend it’s not a problem because he’s also openly and repeatedly promoted replacement theory on his show” the late night host said in a passionate segment.
Watch the full clip, and read our story on how celebrities are reacting to the Buffalo shooting.
John Legend and Seth Meyers hit out at Tucker Carlson after mass shooting
Legend described a Fox News segment in which Carlson promoted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ as ‘sickening and dangerous’
