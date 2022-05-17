Biden calls for US to address ‘stain’ of white supremacist violence

Joe Biden has called for the US to address the “stain” of white supremacist violence.

The president made his comments after 10 people were shot dead in a racially-motivated attack in Buffalo on Saturday (14 May) by suspected gunman Payton Gendron.

“Already, the Justice Department has stated publically that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime, a racially-motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism,” Mr Biden said.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

