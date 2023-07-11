Police said a man inside the room claimed he was armed and refused to open door (Alyssa Hellman)

A man barricaded has himself inside the famous Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, claiming he is armed.

Vegas police are sending SWAT teams and crisis negotiators to the site to respond, and have described the initial 911 call to officials as a “domestic disturbance.”

Police officers previously attempted to speak with the man, but he refused to open his door and said he was armed, KSNV reports.

A bystander told The Independent a broken window could be seen on the outside of the building, and someone inside was throwing objects out.

