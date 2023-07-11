Caesars Palace standoff news - live: SWAT teams respond to ‘armed’ man barricaded in Las Vegas hotel room
A man barricaded has himself inside the famous Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, claiming he is armed.
Vegas police are sending SWAT teams and crisis negotiators to the site to respond, and have described the initial 911 call to officials as a “domestic disturbance.”
Police officers previously attempted to speak with the man, but he refused to open his door and said he was armed, KSNV reports.
A bystander told The Independent a broken window could be seen on the outside of the building, and someone inside was throwing objects out.
Bystander says someone ‘throwing objects’ out of Caesars building
No official confirmation has been given over whether the apparent incident is related to the ongoing standoff at the hotel.
Bevan Hurley is following all the latest developments for The Independent.
What have police said so far about the Vegas standoff?
Details are scant about an ongoing standoff in Las Vegas.
Here’s what we know so far from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
“A male refused to open the door and stated he was armed,” police wrote on Twitter. “SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are enroute. Please avoid the area and watching for numerous emergency vehicles.”
The department also stated the location of the situation was the 3500 Block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, the site of Caesars Palace.
A standoff in Las Vegas
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a developing standoff in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a man claiming he’s armed has barricaded himself inside the Caesars Palace hotel and casino.
We’ll be following all the latest news and updates.