Police in Brownsville, Texas, have named local man George Alvarez, 34, as the suspect accused of driving an SUV into a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside of a migrant shelter in the border city on Sunday morning. He has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police revealed that Mr Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple assault charges.

Earlier, a shocking security camera video was shared by Texas congressman Henry Cuellar revealing the moment in which Alvarez’s grey Ranger Rover, travelling along North Minnesota Avenue towards Boca Chica Boulevard, smashed into the crowd outside of the city’s Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center.

Seven people were killed in the crash – which officials initially said appeared to be intentional – before an eighth victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital later on Sunday. At least nine others were hospitalised.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men who had spent the night at the shelter and were boarding a bus to return to downtown Brownsville.

The driver was also taken to hospital and police have since described him as “very uncooperative”, revealing he is known to them and has an extensive criminal record.