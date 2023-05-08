Texas car crash - live: George Alvarez’s shocking criminal history revealed after Brownsville wreck
Crash unfolded outside Ozanam Center as group of mostly Venezuelan men waited for city bus
Seven dead and 12 wounded in car accident outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas
Police in Brownsville, Texas, have named local man George Alvarez, 34, as the suspect accused of driving an SUV into a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside of a migrant shelter in the border city on Sunday morning. He has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police revealed that Mr Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple assault charges.
Earlier, a shocking security camera video was shared by Texas congressman Henry Cuellar revealing the moment in which Alvarez’s grey Ranger Rover, travelling along North Minnesota Avenue towards Boca Chica Boulevard, smashed into the crowd outside of the city’s Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center.
Seven people were killed in the crash – which officials initially said appeared to be intentional – before an eighth victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital later on Sunday. At least nine others were hospitalised.
Most of the victims were Venezuelan men who had spent the night at the shelter and were boarding a bus to return to downtown Brownsville.
The driver was also taken to hospital and police have since described him as “very uncooperative”, revealing he is known to them and has an extensive criminal record.
Shelter director describes horror crash
The director of the migrant shelter where the crash unfolded has spoken out about the horror scene.
Victor Maldonado, the director of the Ozanam Center, told CNN that there was about 20 to 25 migrants outside the centre waiting for a bus.
He said the migrants were from Venezuala and had come to the shelter about two or three days earlier.
Security footage from the shelter captured what happened next.
The SUV sped quickly along the road, crashing into the group.
Mr Maldonado said he and a staff member ran outside and came across the horrific scene with victims’ body parts strewn around.
He said that they are both still “in shock” from what they saw.
Everything we know about the Brownsville, Texas crash that killed 8 people outside a migrant centre
Eight people were killed and 10 others injured after a driver in Brownsville, Texas, plowed his SUV into a group pedestrians waiting for a bus.
Many of the individuals hit by the SUV were migrants who had just left a nearby migrant centre, according to Brownsville police.
The crash comes at a time when Texans are still recovering from another shocking tragedy involving public violence — a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen — and just weeks after Brownsville issued a state of emergency due to an influx of Venezuelan migrants to the region.
Here’s everything we know about the crash:
Everything we know about the Brownsville, Texas crash that killed 8 people
The driver has been identified as George Alvarez, 34
Driver in Brownsville wreck held on $3.6m bond
George Alvarez, 34, the man identified by police as the driver of a grey SUV that slammed into migrants in Brownsville, Texas, is reportedly being held on a $3.6m bond, according to the city’s police chief, Felix Sauceda.
The wreck left eight people — many Venezuelan migrants — dead and 10 others seriously injured.
Mr Alvarez has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Venezuela calls on US law enforcement to fully investigate the cause of the fatal Brownsville crash
The Venezuelan government issued a statement calling on US authorities to fully investigate the cause of the crash that left 8 people — many Venezuelan migrants — dead and 10 others injured.
Caracas has asked for police to thorougly investigate “in order to rule out any intentions related to hate and xenophobic practices against Venezuelan people ... a product of a culture of violence and intolerance promoted by extremist sectors of US politics and society.”
FBI pictured at the scene of Brownsville crash
With the investigation still ongoing and the local police department leaving many questions unanswered after that brief press conference, here is a short clip of federal agents visiting the scene on Sunday.
George Alvarez pictured in police mugshot
Here’s a picture of the suspect in Sunday’s deadly car crash, courtesy of the Brownsville PD.
Driver behind crash named as George Alvarez
Brownsville police chief Felix Sauceda names the suspect in the case as Brownsville resident George Alvarez, 34, whom he says has an extensive cirminal record.
He says the department is still awaiting toxicology results from the suspect and that it is too soon to determine a motive, telling one reporter that investigators have not yet definitively ruled whether the episode was an accident or intentional.
He adds that the victims are all male and that the investigation remains ongoing before swiftly departing, answering only a handful of questions from the press.
My colleague Graig Graziosi has this report on the latest developments.
George Alvarez identified as driver in Texas migrant shelter crash
Brownsville police have identified the driver in a fatal car crash that left eight people dead outside a migrant centre in Texas.
Brownsville police to give press conference
The local police department in Texas are due to give an update in around 10 minutes’ time, livestreaming on Facebook.
Recap: Shocking video captures moment before car rammed into migrants
Here’s the latest on the security camera footage of the incident, of which we are only able to share an abridged version for reasons of sensitivity.
Shocking video captures moment before car rammed into migrants in Brownsville
Police investigating whether incident, which left eight dead, was intentional or accidental, with driver ‘uncooperative’ in hospital
Ozanam Center director: ‘People have come by the gate to say the reason this happened is because of us’
Despite the tensions surrounding the influx of Venezuelan migrants and the subsequent declaration of emergency, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the Ozanam shelter had not received any direct threats prior to Sunday’s events.
Victor Maldonado, the center’s director, likewise said there had been no prior threats – but there have been since.
“I’ve had a couple of people come by the gate and tell the security guard that the reason this happened was because of us,” he told the AP.