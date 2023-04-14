Bob Lee murder – news: San Francisco DA slams Elon Musk as suspect arrested in Cash App founder stabbing
Bob Lee was discovered in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Tech executive Nima Momeni has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
The arrest comes over a week after Lee was found bleeding out in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood just before 3am on 4 April. His last tragic moments as he stumbled, mortally wounded, down Main St in search of help were captured on surveillance footage.
An arrest was made on Thursday morning and Mr Momeni has been booked into the San Francisco Sheriff’s Jail on a murder charge. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the arrest at a Thursday afternoon press conference in the city.
Investigators had faced growing scrutiny over the pace of the investigation as critics used the case to attack San Francisco’s perceived failure to curb violent crime.
Over the weekend, Mayor London Breed hinted that there may be “surprising facts” in the case and urged the public not to jump to conclusions.
Twitter users slam San Francisco crime narrative following arrest of tech executive
Twitter users slammed the narrative put forward by some that San Francisco is being taken over by violent crime after a tech executive was reportedly arrested in the killing of Bob Lee.
“It apparently was not a random big city street crime that the far-right made it out to be. San Francisco police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Suspect is acquaintance, & fellow tech executive, Lee was seen with in a car earlier,” Mike Sington wrote.
“Cops have arrested a *fellow tech executive* in the murder of Bob Lee??!? That’s going to change a lot of peoples narratives…” Clara Jeffrey added.
“So that whole news cycle about San Francisco crime was actually…..” Molly Jong-Fast said.
District attorney Brooke Jenkins slams Elon Musk over murder tweets
“While we’re not going to release any additional facts at this time, I must point out that reckless and irresponsible statements like those contained Mr Musk’s tweet that assume incorrect circumstances about Mr Lee’s death served to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime as it spreads misinformation at a time when the police are trying to solve a very difficult case,” she said at a press conference on Thursday.
Following the murder the Tesla CEO had criticised the city for its “horrific” crime rates.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” said the billionaire. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”
‘The blame-the-homeless tech elites ... should feel ashamed’
The editor-in-chief of the MIT Technology Review, Mat Honan, tweeted on Thursday that “the blame-the-homeless tech elites that rushed to politicize Bob Lee’s murder should feel ashamed. I’m sure they won’t, but they should”.
Beloved tech entrepreneur and father of two, Bob Lee’s murder has reignited the ongoing debate over crime in San Francisco.
Lee, a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, was known as ‘Crazy Bob’.
San Francisco DA slams Elon Musk as ‘reckless and irresponsible’ after tech executive arrested for Bob Lee murder
Police confirm Nima Momeni charged with murder
Officials say that Mr Momeni was taken into custody in Emeryville, California, on 13 April “without incident.”
Officials in San Francisco will give more details on the arrest of a suspect in the Bob Lee murder.
Nima Momeni’s criminal history
In 2011, Alameda County court records show that he was charged with allegedly selling a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Mr Momeni pleaded no contest to the suspended license charge in 2012, and the knife charge was dismissed.
He was sentenced to 10 days in jail as well as three years of probation, received a fine of more than $900 and was ordered to destroy the knife.
The Chronicle also reported that in 2004 he was charged with a misdemeanour for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Neighbours stunned at Nima Momeni’s arrest
