Chad Daybell trial live: Defense nears end of case with Lori Vallow’s ‘cult prophet’ husband yet to testify
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
The defense for Chad Daybell is nearing the end in the triple murder case with the “cult prophet” yet to take the stand.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of his first wife Tammy, who died suddenly on October 19, 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, disappeared.
Two weeks after Tammy’s death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.
It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy. It was determined she had died of asphyxia and Daybell was charged with her murder.
He was also charged with the murders of Vallow’s two children, who were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing.
Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.
But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.
Vallow did not take the stand in her defense, but there has been speculation that Daybell could testify at his own death penalty trial in a bid to save his life.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Defense is expected to rest today
Defense attorney John Prior is expected to rest this morning.
Prosecutor Rocky Wixom said on Wednesday that the state intends to call rebuttal witnesses for further questioning.
That will last one and a half to two days.
Chad Daybell’s defense attorney arrives at court
Chad Daybell’s defense attorney John Prior has arrived at court for his client’s death penalty trial as testimony nears an end.
John Prior in the house #chaddaybell pic.twitter.com/nvhPWRuPcy— Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 23, 2024
Prosecutors arrive at court as trial nears end
Prosecutors Rob Wood and Ingrid Batey have arrived at the Ada County Courthouse for day 29 of Chad Daybell’s trial, East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton reports from Boise.
Prosecutors Rob Wood and Ingrid Batey walking into the Ada County Courthouse for day 29 of #ChadDaybell trial. pic.twitter.com/puEFpOu8DF— Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 23, 2024
Emma Daybell Murray among rebuttal witnesses
Court is back on record as the parties discussed Emma Daybell’s testimony on the life insurance that she and her mother allegedly upped.
Emma said on the stand that “we did not consult with our husbands” when they signed the life insurance forms. Judge Boyce said he will allow the state to question Emma about the statement when rebuttal witnesses are called.
Boyce previously determined that a statement made by Janice Olson, Tammy’s co-worker, about changing Tammy’s life insurance policy could not be admitted. But because Emma then brought up the issue during her testimony later in the trial, the state wants to be able to bring in the statement.
Boyce says there are two other potential witness issues relating to Det. Ray Hermosillo and Dep. Colter Cannon.
Prosecutor Rocky Wixom says Hermosillo was released from his subpoena but the state wants to recall him as a rebuttal witness. He says the detective has been hyper vigilant at not watching any part of the trial. However, Prior does not want Hermosillo recalled.
“I am extremely skeptical that Officer Hermosillo did not discuss the case with any other officers involved,” he said.
Boyce assures Prior that Hermosillo will be placed under oath like other witnesses so he will need to tell the truth about whether or not he watched the trial or discussed it with others.
Wixom says the rebuttal case will take one and a half to two days and the questioning will be narrow and focused.
Court will resume tomorrow at 8:30am MT/10:30am ET where a proposed schedule will be presented to the court.
Court ends for the day
Judge Boyce has dismissed the public from the courtroom.
Jurors, the attorneys and the judge will remain in the courtroom to discuss scheduling.
Court is in recess until tomorrow.
No evidence of Daybell’s DNA
Dr Hampikian says he found there was no evidence that Chad Daybell’s DNA was present on anything that was tested.
He testified about the hairs found on the adhesive that was used to bound JJ Vallow.
Some of the hairs were brown, some were short dark hairs, and one was blonde.
Dr. Greg Hampikian returns to the stand after lunch
Dr. Greg Hampikian is back on the stand after lunch.
Earlier, he had started to testify about the various ways DNA can be transferred from people and objects.
Lawyer fined for wasting the court’s time in Chad Daybell trial
A lawyer who tried to stop Chad Daybell’s trial just two days before it was scheduled to begin has been ordered to pay a fine for wasting the court’s time, Judge Steven Boyce ruled this week, local outlet ABC8 reported.
Terry Ratliff, who was not affiliated with the state or the defense, filed a motion full of errors on March 29, 2024, the Friday before jury selection began.
At a hearing, Judge Boyce chastised Ratliff for the motion, telling him: “When I reviewed this, I was angry, and I’m angrier now in light of what you did.”
“This caused real loss for the attorneys and the court,” he added.
According to the ruling, “Counsel for the defendant has submitted documentation that he spent three hours addressing the frivolous pleading, including attending the hearing on April 18. Counsel further has represented to the Court that his normal hourly rate is $350.00/hour.”
“The Court finds both the time claimed and hourly rate are reasonable, resulting in attorney fees of $1,050.00.”
“The State of Idaho has represented to the Court that prosecutors collectively spent 2.75 hours addressing the pleading and have requested fees at the rate of $65/hour, for a total of $178.75.”
“Therefore, the Court sanctions Ratliff the sum of $1,228.75. Ratliff has 30 days to make the payments directly to the lawyers or he will be held in contempt of court.”
Independent forensic pathologist says Tammy’s cause of death should he ‘undetermined’ - not homicide
Defense witness says phone data doesn’t show Chad Daybell on property day Tylee Ryan was killed
The first defense witness of the day is a digital forensic examiner Patrick Eller, who is also the CEO of Metadata Forensic.
He testified that the phone data he reviewed doesn’t show Daybell on his property in Rexburg, Idaho, on the day Tylee Ryan was allegedly killed.
“There was a lot of other devices – there are more records than what you see here,” he said.
However, on September 9, there are multiple data points showing Alex Cox’s device was at or near Daybell’s property between 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.