Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Alibi in doubt as videos place him at murder scene and reveal different clothing
Sixth day of testimony to get under way in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina where Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders
In a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, prosecutors cast doubts on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Jurors were shown cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels of the sprawling family estate in Islandton just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.
Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.
In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul with close ties to the family told jurors that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at the family home at that time.
A second video, sent through Snapchat by Paul less than one hour before the murders, was also shown to jurors. It shows Mr Murdaugh dressed in a button-down shirt and chinos – different clothing to that which he is seen wearing in police bodycam footage after the murders.
On Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman is expected to rule whether Mr Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds can be included as evidence, with prosecutors stressing they are important in establishing a motive for the killings.
Snapchat shows Alex Murdaugh in different clothing one hour before murders
In court on Wednesday, jurors were shown a Snapchat video Paul sent to his friend Will Loving less than one hour before he and Maggie were murdered.
The video, sent at 7.56pm on 7 June 2021, shows Alex Murdaugh on the grounds of the family estate.
He is dressed in trousers, loafers and a blue button-down shirt – different clothing to which he is seen wearing in police bodycam footage after the murders.
In the bodycam, Mr Murdaugh is dressed in a white short-sleeved t-shirt and shorts.
Jury contends with trove of cellphone data at Murdaugh trial
A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh‘s double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths
Read on:
Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial
A state agent testifying in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths
WATCH: The video that casts doubt on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi
In a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, prosecutors cast doubts on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Jurors were shown cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels of the sprawling family estate in Islandton just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.
Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.
In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul with close ties to the family told jurors that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at the family home at that time.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, so far
Rachel Sharp catalogues the more important revelations to come to light at the trial.
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on 23 January. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Murdaugh’s cousin testifies he spent over $9,000 on three guns
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.
John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.
Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial
Maggie Murdaugh was murdered at family estate with similar weapon prosecutors say
Murdaugh trial told ‘it’s possible’ two shooters killed his wife and son
An investigator has admitted “it’s possible” that two shooters killed Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as the legal scion’s attorneys sought to pick holes in the evidence gathered from the bloody crime scene.
SLED special agent Melinda Worley returned to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday morning as Mr Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial entered its second week.
Rachel Sharp reports on the defence team’s version of events.
Alex Murdaugh lawyers tell trial ‘it’s possible’ two shooters killed wife and son
Two different guns were used in the shootings of Maggie and Paul – a shotgun and an automatic rifle
Murders, million-dollar fraud and mystery deaths — Everything you need to know about the Alex Murdaugh story
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.
But over the last 19 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh trial: Story of the legal scion’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
When was Alex Murdaugh arrested? A timeline of murders and fraud
In the 19 months since brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs into national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light
Who is Alex Murdaugh?
Who is the man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son and facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot?
Who is Alex Murdaugh? The legal scion on trial for the murders of his wife and son
The man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son is facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot