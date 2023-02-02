✕ Close Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders

In a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, prosecutors cast doubts on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Jurors were shown cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels of the sprawling family estate in Islandton just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.

Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.

In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul with close ties to the family told jurors that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at the family home at that time.

A second video, sent through Snapchat by Paul less than one hour before the murders, was also shown to jurors. It shows Mr Murdaugh dressed in a button-down shirt and chinos – different clothing to that which he is seen wearing in police bodycam footage after the murders.

On Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman is expected to rule whether Mr Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds can be included as evidence, with prosecutors stressing they are important in establishing a motive for the killings.