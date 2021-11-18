Nearly $100,000 has been raised for a designer and a model who were allegedly drugged, after going to a party in Los Angeles last weekend.

Christy Giles, 24, from Alabama, was dumped outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City and pronounced dead shortly after. Twenty-six-year old designer, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, remains in critical condition at the Kaiser Permanente hospital, where she was also a couple of hours after Giles.

The women reportedly left a party in Los Angeles around 4.45am. “Twelve hours later three men in all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital,” the GoFundMe page creators Carly Amos and Jan Cilliers wrote.

Ms Cabrales-Arzola remains in “critical condition and fighting for her life”, it states on the page. Nearly 900 people have donated $92,000, which will pay for investigations and funeral costs.

The pair reportedly attended a warehouse party in LA, where Ms Cabrales-Arzola is said to have met a man who they planned to go with to a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Ms Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers has suggested that she was forcibly injected with heroin before she died: “They found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,” he told Fox13.

There’s “little possibility of recovery”, said Mr Cilliers of Ms Cabrales-Arzola’s condition.

The Independent has contacted Los Angeles Police Department and Jan Cilliers for further comment.