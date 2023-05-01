Texas shooting – latest: ‘Dead ends’ in Francisco Oropesa manhunt as $80k reward revealed over five killings
Francisco Oropeza, 38, is accused of fatally shooting five neighbours in the city of Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said
5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large
The shooting suspect who allegedly killed five, including an eight-year-old boy, is still at large nearly 48 hours after the tragedy.
The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. The whereabouts of Mr Oropesa, who is originally from Mexico, is considered armed and dangerous.
Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that investigators have “zero leads” and more than 200 law enforcement personnel from several agencies continue an extensive search in the rural area just outside of Cleveland.
The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott is offering a $50K reward for information that leads to Mr Oropesa’s arrest, Mr Capers said. FBI Special Agent James Smith said his agency is also contributing $25K to that sum, while local law enforcement is offering an extra $5K, bringing the total amount of reward to $80K.
The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her eight-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18, according to 12 News. Guzman, a mother of three, leaves behind a two-year-old daughter and a six-month-old baby.
Her family has created a GoFundMe to raise funds so Guzman and her son’s remains can be repatriated to Honduras.
Suspect ‘could be anywhere,’ police say
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have said 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza “could be anywhere” more than 24 hours after he allegedly opened fire on his next-door neighbours when they complained about him firing rounds in his yard.
The victims were identified on Sunday as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her eight-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18, according to 12 News. Several children were at the home when the violence unfolded.
On Sunday night, the FBI said in a statement that Mr Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him.
SJCSO Greg Capers said Mr Oropeza “could be anywhere,” adding that investigators have found a cell phone and clothing believed to belong to Mr Oropeza. K-9 units from the Texas Department of Correction “picked up a scent and then … lost that scent in the water,” according to Fox News.
Authorities have continued searching in the vicinity of the crime scene. Mr Capers said that authorities had widened the search to as far as 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting.
Police admit suspect Francisco Oropeza ‘could be anywhere’ despite reports he was cornered
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have said 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza “could be anywhere” more than 24 hours after he allegedly opened fire on his next-door neighbours when they complained about him firing rounds in his yard.
Earlier reports by NPR suggested police had located and surrounded the suspect somewhere in the Houston area, but a Saturday night update by the SJCSO stated that Mr Oropeza is still at large. On Sunday night, the FBI said in a statement that Mr Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him.
SJCSO Greg Capers said Mr Oropeza “could be anywhere,” adding that investigators have found a cell phone and clothing believed to belong to Mr Oropeza. K-9 units from the Texas Department of Correction “picked up a scent and then … lost that scent in the water,” according to Fox News.
Honduran Consulate in touch with victims’ families
Enrique Reina, Honduras’ secretary of foreign affairs and international cooperation, said on Twitter that the Honduran Consulate in Houston was contacting the families in connection with the repatriation of remains as well as US authorities to keep apprised of the investigation.
Republicans insist most gun violence happens in Democratic cities – the figures tell a different story
Conservatives like to paint Democratic states as crime-ridden warzones, but gun violence is worse in red states, The Independent’s Josh Marcus writes:
GOP says gun violence mostly happens in Democratic cities – the figures disagree
Conservatives like to paint Democratic states as crime-ridden warzones, but gun violence is worse in red states, Josh Marcus writes
Texas authorities release potential motive in shooting
The shooting was reported at around 10.30pm on the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometres) northeast of Houston. Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint.
The house where the shooting took place
On their way there, they received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location. Three children covered in blood were transported to the hospital, where they were determined to be uninjured, while two other witnesses at the scene were evaluated by first responders and released.
The SJCSO also said that Mr Oropeza “has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard”.
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighboUrs asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
The alleged shooter, Francisco Oropesa, 38, was considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday, likely on foot, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said late Saturday. He said authorities had widened the search to 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting.
Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, Capers said.
Authorities were able to identify Oropesa by an identity card issued by Mexican authorities to citizens who reside outside the country, as well as doorbell camera footage. He said police have also interviewed the suspect’s wife.
AP
FBI explain picture mishap in investigation
FBI Special Agent James Smith was confronted by reporters who pointed out the FBI had released the picture of a man who is not Mr Oropesa in connection with the investigation, causing the photo of the wrong individual to be used by the media.
Law enforcement also first said the suspect’s last name was Oropeza, but has since corrected the spelling.
“An investigation like this, we’re receiving information from a whole slew of agencies, and citizens” Mr Smith explained. “It was a mistake on our side, we identified it and we worked quickly to have it removed.”
Governor Greg Abbott offers $50K reward in manhunt for Francisco Oropesa
Gov Abbott announced a $50,000 reward for Mr Oropesa, who is now on the Department of Public Safety (DPS) top 10 fugitives list.
"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence," said Governor Abbott. "I continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime. I thank the men and women in law enforcement who are tirelessly working to ensure this criminal is caught and brought to justice."
Texas shootings: Sheriff admits wrong photo of suspect released and ‘zero leads’ on where ‘noisy neighbour’ killer is
A manhunt for the suspect in the deadly shooting in Cleveland, Texas, entered its second day with no leads on his whereabouts, authorities said.
Nearly 48 hours after the violent massacre that left five people dead, the FBI Houston Field Office and the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Officer said in a press conference on Sunday (30 April) that the suspected gunman, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, is still at large.
The Independent has more:
Texas police have ‘zero leads’ on where ‘noisy Cleveland neighbour’ killer is
More than 200 law enforcement personnel from several agencies continue an extensive share in the rural area just outside of Cleveland
San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office and FBI offer $80K reward for information about the suspect
The suspect has yet to be apprehended, authorities said during a press conference on Sunday.
The FBI is offering a $25K reward, while the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott is offering $50K for information regarding Mr Oropesa’s whereabouts.
The San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office is also offering a $5K sum.