Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Colorado Springs shooter’s non-binary claim won’t stop hate crime charges, legal experts say

22-year-old is charged with five counts of murder

Namita Singh
Thursday 24 November 2022 09:30

Related: Father of Colorado Springs shooting suspect speaks out

The Colorado Springs shooting suspect’s gender identity will not stop the authorities from bringing in hate crime charges against them, legal experts claim.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as non-binary, is facing preliminary charges, including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

The 22-year-old is accused of killing five people, while at least 18 others sustained injuries after they stormed into Club Q just before midnight on Saturday and opened first with an AR 15-style rifle.

Taken down by an army veteran named Richard Fierro, the suspected shooter also survived extensive wounds around his head and neck, revealed the mugshot pictures.

While the motive behind the shooting in the Colorado LGBT+ club is still under investigation, authorities said Mr Aldrich faced possible murder and hate crime charges.

Recommended

Even though the defence has not categorically stated anything about using the suspect’s gender identity during the trial, legal experts said including pronouns in Tuesday’s court filing was a “very strategic move aimed at building sympathy to ward off the chances of attracting additional charges”. 

“They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal fillings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich,” Mr Aldrich’s attorneys wrote.

The suspect’s gender identity is “not relevant," Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, told Insider. "Obviously the defense will want to get it in, but it’s not a defense."

"It’s certainly something that the defense would try to use, but it’s not in and of itself a bar from hate crime charges depending on what the other evidence is," Brian Levin, professor of criminal justice at California State University, San Bernardino, was quoted as saying by the Insider.

"The notion that because someone might belong to a group does not mean that some ... dispute revolving around that group membership or issue would negate hate crime charges," he added.

Recommended

Meanwhile, the court has ordered that the suspect be held in custody without bail.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in