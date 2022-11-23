Colorado Springs shooting suspect threatens to blow up house in police confrontation

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed a confrontation with police in July 2021.

The video appears to have been broadcast on the Facebook account of his mother, Laura Voepel, who called the authorities after her son had threatened her with a homemade bomb.

“I’ve got the f***ing s***heads outside, they’ve got a beat on me... if they breach I’m going to blow it to holy hell,” Aldrich says in the footage.

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into an LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday and opened fire.

