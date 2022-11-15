Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Authorities release scene and evidence photos after OnlyFans model arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Images of Courtney Clenney’s hand, feet and clothes show bloody aftermath of the alleged fatal stabbing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:34
Woman accused of trying to hide death of Michael Vaughan

Prosecutors in Florida have released photos of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney moments after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

The images show Ms Clenney’s bloody hands and feet, blood-stained sweatpants and the inside of the Miami apartment where she is accused of stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death on 3 April.

Ms Clenney is due to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder over the fatal stabbing. Her attorneys claim she was acting in self-defense and are seeking to have her released on bond ahead of her trial.

Recommended

Prosecutors have argued she is a flight risk and want a judge to deny bond.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Associated Press, Ms Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self defense.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pictured after her arrest for stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death

(Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office)

Courtney Clenney’s blood-stained hands and fingernails after the 3 April stabbing

(Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

Courtney Clenney’s sweatpants were covered in blood after the alleged fatal stabbing

(Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

Courtney Clenney after her arrest for the alleged fatal stabbing on 3 April

(Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

She told investigators that Obumseli pushed and threw her to the floor during a violent confrontation, and she then grabbed a knife and threw it at him from 10 feet (3 metres) away. 

The medical examiner said Obumseli’s wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Ms Clenney, who was known as Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans, was arrested in Hawaii in August and extradited to Florida.

Prosecutors also released a note written by Obumseli in which he describes his girlfriend of two years as the “sweetest and most annoying” woman he knew.

Courtney Clenney’s feet were caked in blood after the stabbing, authorities say

(Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

A letter that appears to be written by Christian Obumseli to Courtney Clenney before the alleged stabbing

(Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

In a recently-surfaced video found on her slain boyfriend’s iPhone, Ms Clenney is seen calling Obumseli the n-word and threatening to physical assault him.

The clips, first reported by The Miami Herald, also shows Ms Clenney say: “Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a**.”

Claims that she acted in self-defence have also been contradicted by video from an elevator in her luxury apartment complex that showed her physically attacking Obumseli.

A court in Miami has previously heard that Ms Clenney earned more than $3m since 2020 from via her OnlyFans accounts, according to Fox News. The platform allows models and celebrities to charge fans monthly subscriptions for adult content.

After Obumseli’s murder, prosecutors says Ms Clenney transferred more than $1m to her father.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has said the model’s relationship with her live-in boyfriend was “tempestuous and combative relationship”, according to the AP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in