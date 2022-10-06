Active shooter reported at hotel in Michigan
The situation at the Dearborn Hampton Inn Hotel on Michigan Avenue is active and dangerous
At least one person has been shot during an active shooting at a hotel in Michigan.
The scene at the Hampton Inn Hotel in downtown Dearborn is active and dangerous, Michigan State Police said on Thursday. The suspect is inside the hotel but is “contained,” as authorities negotiate with him.
One person was shot and transported to a hospital. The individual has died, Fox News reported.
Shots were fired until shortly after 2pm. A nearby elementary school has been placed on a “soft lockdown” as the situation progresses.
Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel and have asked the public to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story, check again for updates ...
