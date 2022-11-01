✕ Close Police announce charges against Richard Allen in Delphi murder case

Police in Indiana have charged a 50-year-old local man with the 2017 Delphi murders – more than five years after the bodies of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found close to a wooded trail.

Richard Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Friday and has pleaded not guilty.

His mugshot bears a resemblance to the police sketch of the man long suspected of killing the teenagers.

Mr Allen – whose name has never before been publicly tied to the case – is a married father and trained pharmaceutical technician who works at the local CVS store in the heart of the tight-knit community.

Libby’s grandfather told reporters Monday the suspect had been “hiding in plain sight” this whole time.

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about what led to Mr Allen’s arrest – a staggering 2,086 days on from the murders – and remain tightlipped about the cause of death of the victims.

Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were murdered after setting off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi on 13 February 2017. Their bodies were found in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail the next day.