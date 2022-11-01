Delphi murders - update: Richard Allen arrest makes ‘the world feel safer’, victim’s sister says
Follow live updates about the arrest of Richard Allen for the 2017 Delphi murders
Police in Indiana have charged a 50-year-old local man with the 2017 Delphi murders – more than five years after the bodies of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found close to a wooded trail.
Richard Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Friday and has pleaded not guilty.
The investigation is “far from complete,” state police superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday as he urged the community to come forward with more information.
After the arrest announcement, Libby’s family revealed that they had an encounter with the man now accused of her murder, as they accused him of “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.
Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, also took to Twitter to say “the world feels safer” following the arrest.
Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were murdered after setting off on a hike on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found around half a mile off the trail the next day.
What happens next after Richard Allen arrest?
At a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen on Monday, authorities cautioned that the case is far from over.
Mr Allen was taken into custody on 26 October and charged with two counts of murder two days later.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Speaking to reporters, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland emphasised that details made public about the case would remain limited for the foreseeable future.
“Today is about Abby and Libby,” Mr McLeland said, adding that court documents regarding Mr Allen’s arrest would be sealed for at least the next 30 days.
At present, a pretrial conference hearing is scheduled for 13 January 2023.
The murder trial is set to begin in March, although the timeline is subject to change.
Libby German’s sister says ‘the world feels safer’
The sister of Delphi murder victim Libby German shared an emotional message hours after police formally announced charges against Richard Allen.
Taking to Twitter, Kelsi German wrote: “We have so much more work to do but the world felt a little safer today.”
She included a photo of a fall-foliage covered path.
Earlier in the day, Kelsi tweeted: “We got him. October 28th was the day.”
She shared Mr Allen’s mugshot and the police press release about the development, adding in a follow-up tweet: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”
Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’
The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.
Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.
Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store in the heart of the small town of Delphi, processed some of the photos for the family and didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.
Aside from that, the family members said they didn’t know Mr Allen but – in a close-knit town of just 3,000 people – had likely encountered him on other occasions over the last five years.
Everything we know about the case
It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.
Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.
But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.
For the first time, a man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 murders of the teenagers.
Richard Allen, a 50-year-old married Delphi man, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.
How did Libby German and Abby Williams die?
‘We got him’: Delphi victim’s sister reacts as Richard Allen charged with murders
The sister of one of the Delphi victims has welcomed the news that a suspect has finally been charged with the murders – more than five years after her sister and her best friend were found dead after going on a hike.
Libby German’s sister Kelsi German wrote “we got him” on Twitter on Monday, after police delivered a press conference announing charges had been filed against local man Richard Allen.
“We got him. October 28th was the day,” she tweeted.
Ms German shared Mr Allen’s mugshot and the police press release about the development, adding in a follow-up tweet: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”
Everything we know about suspect Richard Allen
The 50-year-old married man arrested last week in connection with the 2017 Delphi murders has now been charged more than five years on from the double slayings of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.
Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of murder and was moved to a state facility, reportedly for his own safety.
Indiana State Police announced the charges on Monday – a bombshell development in the high-profile case that has rocked the small, close-knit community of Delphi and had gone unsolved for more than half a decade.
Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is said to be refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Delphi Indiana double murder timeline
Breakthrough comes after several leads went cold over years
The arrest of Richard Allen comes more than five years on from the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.
Back in December, Libby’s grandmother Becky Patty told The Independent that she was no longer getting her “hopes up” with each development in case after so many leads had gone cold over the years.
“We’ve had so many things that have come up that we don’t get our hopes up,” she said at the time.
“We’re going to wait and let the police do their jobs.”
Read the full interview from December here:
Catfishing account tied to case
In what was one of the biggest updates in the case to date, Indiana State Police announced in December that officials had “uncovered” a fake online profile called @anthony_shots which had been used to communicate with at least one of the victims around the time of their deaths.
The profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on platforms including Snapchat and Instagram and used photos of a known young male model – who has no ties to the account or the case.
Investigators said the person behind the account was Kegan Anthony Kline, 27-year-old man with addresses in Kokomo and Peru, close to Delphi.
Kline admitted to authorities that he used the account to groom underage girls online and get them to send nude photos and their addresses and try to get them to meet him. He allegedly admitted to receiving about 100 sexual photos and about 20 sexually explicit videos from around 15 underage girls.
Kline was arrested on 30 felony charges including child sexual abuse images and child exploitation in 2020.
According to an affidavit, Indiana State Police and the FBI had executed a search warrant at his home in Peru on 25 February 2017 - less than two weeks after Abby and Libby were murdered.
Kline denied any knowledge or involvement in the two teenagers’ deaths and he has not been charged in the case.
However, the account remained of interest to investigators who urged anyone who had communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the individual posing as @anthony_shots to come forward with information.
It is not clear if the account is in any way connected to the arrest and charging of Richard Allen.
ICYMI: Police charge Richard Allen with Delphi murders
A 50-year-old local man has finally been charged with the 2017 Delphi murders – marking the first step towards justice for teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams who were brutally killed more than five years ago.
Indiana State Police announced at a press conference on Monday morning that Richard Matthew Allen, a local Delphi man and married father to an adult daughter, was charged with two counts of murder on Friday.
Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond. A pre-trial hearing has been preliminarily scheduled for January with a trial date set for March.
“I am proud to say that today – actually last Friday – that today is the day. An arrest has been made,” said Doug Carter, superintendent of Indiana State Police.
However, Supt Carter added that “today is not a day to celebrate” as Libby and Abby’s families are still forced to go on without them.
Local residents said suspect seemed ‘normal'
Local residents reacted with shock when news broke on Friday of Richard Allen’s arrest on Friday, saying that he seemed “like a normal guy”.
“When I will go into CVS as a customer myself, he would say ‘do you need any help?’ I would be like ‘no’,” Chandler Underhill, the manager of the local Brick & Mortar Pub, where he said Mr Allen was a regular, told Fox59.
“Just like a normal guy that I’ve seen for the last couple years, not really thinking anything.”
Mr Underhill said that Mr Allen always seemed “normal” when he would come into the pub where he works.
“I would talk; he wouldn’t say much. He seems like a normal guy,” he said.
“One of my servers was telling me that he wouldn’t speak much.”
Libby’s grandfather told reporters on Monday that his granddaughter’s accused killer had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.
