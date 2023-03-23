Denver school shooting – live: Fugitive student suspect named as two teachers shot and campus on lockdown
Active shooting incident reported at East High School in Denver on Wednesday morning
Authorities are searching for a student accused of shooting two adults at East High School in Denver, Colorado.
Officials have identified Austin Lyle, 17, as a suspect in the shooting.
Police and fire services arrived at the premises around 10am on Wednesday following reports of the threat that lead to the school entering a lockdown.
“Two adult victims were located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene,” Denver police tweeted.
Denver Public Schools has said that the victims are school administrators and that they’re both men, according to CBS News.
One was listed as being in stable condition while the other was in critical condition and was undergoing surgery at about 11am. Police and school staff both know who the suspect is.
“We know who the suspect is. We will find him. We will hold him accountable,” Mayor Michael Hancock said, according to The Denver Post.
There will be no classes held at the school for the remainder of this week and spring break for the school is set to start on Friday. During the rest of the year, there will be two armed guards at the school.
No school resource officers on campus at time of shooting
There were no school resource officers on campus at the time of Wednesday’s shooting, Police Chief Ron Thomas said.
But following the shooting, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said two armed officers will be posted at East High School through the end of the school year.
In June 2020, amid a summer of protests over racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd, Denver Public Schools became one of the districts around the US that decided to phase out its use of police officers in school buildings.
That push was fueled by criticism that school resource officers disproportionately arrested Black students, sweeping them into the criminal justice system.
Gun violence at schools has become increasingly common in the U.S. with more than 1,300 shootings recorded between 2000 and June 2022, according to researchers from the Naval Postgraduate School and Center for Homeland Defense and Security.
Those shootings killed 377 people and wounded 1,025, according to a database maintained by the researchers.
Father says this year has been ‘relentless’ for East High School students amidst multiple lockdowns
The father of a senior at East High School has told The Denver Post that the last few months have been “relentless” for students at the school as they have gone through multiple lockdowns following a previous shooting last month.
Luis Garcia was shot while he was sitting in his car near the school on 13 February. He died from his injuries on 1 March.
Students have said they have been placed on lockdown several times since that shooting and a firearm was found on campus the day after students went back to classes.
False reports of threats have been sent to the school twice since autumn.
Ben Roy is the father of a senior at the school. He told The Post that this year has been “relentless” for the students.
“It feels like every other week there’s been a perimeter lockdown,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s just constant.”
“I think what scares them, for my son, is how little he reacts now,” he added. “He’s grown numb to it and at other times anxious. I hate this is the world we’ve made for them.”
Colorado Senator issues statement on shooting: ‘No one should have to live with the daily fear of gun violence'
Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennett issued a statement on Twitter following the East High School shooting.
“I’m saddened to hear about two staff members who were shot at East High School,” he said. “I’m thinking of the kids, parents, teachers, and staff at East, and the entire Denver community at this time. No one should have to live with the daily fear of gun violence like this.”
‘It’s something that everybody has to worry about,’ student says after hiding in 7/11
Student Anae Hernandez told The Denver Post that she was outside the school when she saw an ambulance and one of the wounded members of faculty on a stretcher.
She was told that a shooting had taken place and she hid in a 7/11.
“It’s scary,” she told the paper. “It keeps us from our learning time.”
“I feel like it’s something that everybody has to worry about here a lot,” she added. “Because this is not like something that just happens once in a while. This is a recurring theme and it’s not something that should be going on.”
Her grandmother Jeannie Hernandez told the paper that “last time, I just hugged them and hugged them and told them how sorry I was”.
Suspect identified in Denver shooting
Police are searching for 17-year-old Austin Lyle in connection with a Wednesday school shooting in Denver, Colorado, that injured two school administrators.
Police described the teen as a Black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches, who was last seen wearing a green hoodie and may be driving a red 2005 Volvo XC90, Fox News reports.
A reward of $2,000 has been offered for information leading to the alleged gunman’s arrest.
Mayor speaks to fears of parents: 'We feel for them’
Mayor Michael Hancock addressed the fears of parents for their children when he spoke on Wednesday.
“We feel for them… There should never be a concern of parents that they are safe in the building,” he said, according to The Denver Post.
Denver Public Schools tweeted this morning that the school had gone into lockdown.
“All students are in their third-period classrooms,” the district said. “We are holding them there until further notice.”
They later announced that “we will be doing a controlled release once DPD allows” and that parents could collect their kids at 17th Avenue and Esplanade.
“Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot and can leave. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives,” the district said at about 10.30am on Wednesday.
Alicia Acuna is a reporter in the Denver bureau for Fox News.
Her son attends East High School and she became emotional as she caught up with him live on the air while reporting on the shooting on Wednesday.
Denver Schools releases statement
Denver Schools released a statement following the shooting.
“We are working with the Denver Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our students. Additional communications will be shared with students and families as we know more. We cannot provide further comments at this time,” the school said.
‘We know who the suspect is. We will find him. We will hold him accountable'
DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero said at a press briefing on Wednesday that when school starts again, “we will have two armed officers here at East until the end of the school year. We’re looking forward to expanding that conversation to see how we can reestablish a relationship” with the police.
“We know who the suspect is. We will find him. We will hold him accountable,” Mayor Michael Hancock said, according to The Denver Post.