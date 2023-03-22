✕ Close Related video: Possible shooting reported at high school in Denver

Authorities are searching for a student accused of shooting two adults at East High School in Denver, Colorado.

Police and fire services arrived at the premises around 10am on Wednesday following reports of the threat that lead to the school entering a lockdown.

“Two adult victims were located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene,” Denver police tweeted.

Denver Public Schools has said that the victims are school administrators and that they’re both men, according to CBS News.

One was listed as being in stable condition while the other was in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of 11am. The staff at the school and the police are aware of the student.

There will be no classes held at the school for the remainder of this week and spring break for the school is set to start on Friday. During the rest of the year, there will be two armed guards at the school.

