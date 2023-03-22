Jump to content

Liveupdated1679507452

Denver school shooting - live: Hunt for student suspect after two teachers shot and campus put on lockdown

Active shooting incident reported at East High School in Denver on Wednesday morning

Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 22 March 2023 17:50

Related video: Possible shooting reported at high school in Denver

Authorities are searching for a student accused of shooting two adults at East High School in Denver, Colorado.

Police and fire services arrived at the premises around 10am on Wednesday following reports of the threat that lead to the school entering a lockdown.

“Two adult victims were located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene,” Denver police tweeted.

Denver Public Schools has said that the victims are school administrators and that they’re both men, according to CBS News.

One was listed as being in stable condition while the other was in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of 11am. The staff at the school and the police are aware of the student.

There will be no classes held at the school for the remainder of this week and spring break for the school is set to start on Friday. During the rest of the year, there will be two armed guards at the school.

Recommended

VIDEO: Denver Mayor gives update on victims

Gustaf Kilander22 March 2023 17:50
Two staff members shot in active shooter incident at a Denver high school

A pair of faculty members were shot at a Denver high school, and the suspect — believed to be a student — is still at large.

Police were called to East High School in Denver around 10am on Wednesday to respond to a shooting. The school was placed on lockdown as a result.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the school.

The Denver Public School district revealed that the victims were both adult male facutly members, and they have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The suspected shooter is reportedly known to the school’s staff and to police, and had to agree to a pat-down before entering school each day, according to CBS News.

Graig Graziosi22 March 2023 17:41

