✕ Close 5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Schools were locked down on Monday afternoon as the hunt continued for Texas shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa continued.

The suspected shooter is still at large more than two days after he allegedly murdered five people, including an eight-year-old boy, over a noise complaint.

Five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her eight-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18 – were killed in the attack.

Mr Oropesa, who is originally from Mexico, went on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous and police admitted on Sunday that they have “zero leads” as to his whereabouts.

On Sunday, Texas governor Greg Abbott finally addressed the latest incident of gun violence in his state – in a statement where he announced his office was contributing a $50,000 reward to catch the suspect and also labelled the victims “illegal immigrants”.

The statement sparked an instant backlash with social media users quickly correcting him with the words “people”.