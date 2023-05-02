Texas shooting – live: Schools on lockdown after possible sighting of Cleveland suspect
Vigil was held on Sunday for Cleveland shooting victims as Francisco Oropesa, 38, remains on the run
Schools were locked down on Monday afternoon as the hunt continued for Texas shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa continued.
The suspected shooter is still at large more than two days after he allegedly murdered five people, including an eight-year-old boy, over a noise complaint.
Five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her eight-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18 – were killed in the attack.
Mr Oropesa, who is originally from Mexico, went on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous and police admitted on Sunday that they have “zero leads” as to his whereabouts.
On Sunday, Texas governor Greg Abbott finally addressed the latest incident of gun violence in his state – in a statement where he announced his office was contributing a $50,000 reward to catch the suspect and also labelled the victims “illegal immigrants”.
The statement sparked an instant backlash with social media users quickly correcting him with the words “people”.
Texas shooting suspect had been deported from US four times
Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of fatally shooting five people including a nine-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas this past weekend has been deported from the US four times, according to a report from CNN.
Mr Oropesa, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, had been apprehended and removed from the US several times, according to an unnamed source within US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to the source, Mr Oropesa, whose full name is reportedly Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009.
Mr Oropesa reentered the United States but was removed again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016, according to the report.
What we know about Francisco Oropesa
Over 200 members of law enforcement are searching for 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, who is suspected of fatally shooting five people who lived in the same home in Cleveland, Texas.
Mr Oropesa allegedly entered his neighbor’s home armed with an assault-style rifle on Friday evening (28 April) after his neighbor, Wilson Garcia, asked him to stop shooting his gun in his backyard because it was keeping Mr Garcia’s baby awake.
He then opened fire, killing five people including a nine-year-old boy.
Here’s what we know about the alleged shooter:
Ariana Baio reports:
Two women died protecting children who survived massacre sparked by noise complaint
Two Texas women died while protecting children from a gunman who also killed three others, including an eight-year-old child.
The violence unfolded on Friday night when neighbours in the city of Cleveland, about an hour away from Houston, asked 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza to stop shooting rounds in his yard because they had sleeping children in the home, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.
Mr Oropeza, who is said to have been intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 style rifle, allegedly stormed inside his neighbours’ home and fatally shot five people and injured three others. The fatal victims, whose ages ranged from nine to around 40, were originally from Honduras.
Andrea Blanco reports:
How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?
Among high-income countries around the world, the United States has for years stood out for one reason: its rate of gun violence.
Over the last decade, among relatively wealthy countries with populations of 10m or more, the rate of gun violence in the US has far surpassed that of any other nation.
This year is on track to be no different. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.
Abe Asher reports:
Abbott expresses ‘regret’ over ‘illegal’ comment
Governor Greg Abbott’s office said on Monday that federal officials had given them inaccurate information about the immigration status of the victims.
The Republican politician has been widely criticised for focusing on their legal status in the country after they were gunned down by suspect Francisco Oropesa.
“We’ve since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally,” Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement on Monday. “We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”
Authorities are looking for Francisco Oropesa who is accused of killing five people.
Sheriff says suspect not found after tip
“A tip was received that a Hispanic male was seen walking near Caney Creek at Crockett Martin and FM 2090 who resembled Oropesa. The wood line &surrounding areas were searched, all persons in the area were investigated, and none were found to be Oropesa,” tweeted MCSO.
Schools placed in lockdown after possible sighting if suspect
Officials in Montgomery County say they received the report of a possible sighting of Francisco Oropesa, the second one of the day.
A man was seen in the area of Crockett Martin and FM 2090, according to the sheriff’s office who have asked people to avoid the area. Earlier in the day a man matching the suspect’s description was spotted near a landfill in the area.
Caney Creek High School, Moorhead Junior High School, Grangerland Intermediate School, Milam Elementary School, Hope Elementary School and Creighton Elementary School had all secured their buildings according to the sheriff’s office.
All staff and students are safe, officials told the Houston Chronicle.