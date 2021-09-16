The parents of Gabby Petito says they believe the Laundrie family know where their daughter is.

The Petito’s family attorney Richard Stafford told a press conference on Thursday that the Laundrie family need to stop protecting their son Brian and cooperate with law enforcement.

“They’re at the point that their desperation is turning to anger,” Mr Stafford said.

“They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is. That’s infuriating.”

Mr Stafford read an open letter from Ms Petito’s father and stepmother, mother and stepfather, again asking for help from Mr Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta.

“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong,” they wrote in the open letter read aloud by Mr Stafford.

An open letter from the family of Gabby Petito to Mr Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta (Petito family)

“We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and out live are falling apart.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us. As a parent how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this.

“Gabby lived with you for over a year. she was going to be your daughter in law. How can you keep her location hidden?

“You were both at Jim and Nichole’s house. You were both so happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together.

“Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place.

“All we want is Gaby to come home. Please help us make that happen.”

The letter was signed by Jim and Nichole Schmidt, Ms Petito’s mother and stepfather, and Joe and Tara Petito, her father and stepmother.

The family said they understood the Laundrie’s “instinct to protect their son” but asked “as parents how could let us go through this pain?”

They asked for the Laundries to tell them where Ms Petito was left, or “even if we’re looking in the right place.”