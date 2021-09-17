Gabby Petito’s father has hit out at her boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s sister for claiming their family ‘love’ the missing woman.

Cassie Laundrie told ABC’s Good Morning America that she hopes Ms Petito will be found in the first public interview given by a member of the Laundrie family.

“Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” she said.

“She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding,” she told GMA, while praising her brother for being a “great uncle”.

The comments infuriated Ms Petito’s father Joe, who said they showed a warped idea of love.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie (Instagram/GabsPetito)

“If that’s that family’s version of love, to just ignore and not care that someone’s gone and people are looking for them, an entire country’s looking for them,” Mr Petito told NewsNation .

“I mean, that explains how we got to where we are today. Because I mean, look at their version of what they call love,” he added.

Mr Petito said his sole focus remained finding his daughter.

“We still don’t have Gabby, we’re still on job number one.”

Cassie Laundrie said she had been in contact with law enforcement and told them everything she knew, but had not yet spoken to her brother about the disappearance.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him. I’ve cooperated every way I can. This is all I have, I gave to the police,” she told GMA.

“He’s always been there when I need him. He’s been there every time Gabby’s needed him.”

On Thursday, the Petito family released a scathing letter accusing Brian’s parents Christopher and Roberta of knowing where Ms Petito was.

“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong,” they wrote in the open letter read to media by Petito family attorney Richard Stafford.

Mr Stafford said Mr Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta need to stop protecting their son and cooperate with law enforcement.

“They’re at the point that their desperation is turning to anger,” Mr Stafford said.

“They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is. That’s infuriating.”

Ms Petito disappeared last month on a cross-country van tour with her boyfriend Mr Laundrie.