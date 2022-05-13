Gonzalo Lopez news - latest: Convicted murderer stabs guard, escapes prison bus in Texas
The fugitive reportedly has ties to Mexican drug cartels
A convicted murderer has managed to escape police custody in Leon County, Texas, and is now on the run after he allegedly stabbed a guard while he was being taken to a medical examination.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped on foot and is currently at large.
The escape occurred when a bus carrying him and other inmates along Highway 7 near Centerville. Lopez manages to slip his restraints and then attacked the bus driver, identified by police as correctional officer Randy Smith.
A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson said a fight broke out on the bus, during which time Lopez reportedly tried to grab the guard’s firearm. Lopez reportedly slashed the driver in the hand with a makeshift blade before the bus crashed and he made his escape.
Police are now on the hunt for the escaped inmate and have asked the public to stay away from him and to call 911 if they spot the man.
How did Lopez manage to escape?
The inmate is now on the run, prompting a multi-agency manhunt across Texas and beyond its borders.
Lopez was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape
Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who escaped from prison on Friday, was serving a life sentence for killing a man in Hidalgo County and for the attempted murder of another man in Webb County.
Lopez worked for the La Mana drug cartel — based in Tamaulipas, Mexico — in 2015. During that time, he kiled Lupe Ramirez for a $40,000 drug debt.
As is common for many of the Mexican drug cartels, the execution was brutal, with Lopez reportedly binding the man and dumping him in a shallow grave before murdering him with a pick.
Welcome to the liveblog
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the prison escape of convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez.
Lopez reportedly stabbed a prison guard with a makeshift blade while he was being transferred on a prison bus. The bus crashed, and he fled on foot. He is still at large.
Stay with The Independent throughout the day for updates on the manhunt for Lopez.
