Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Idaho police backtrack and admit there is a threat to the public after four students murdered

‘There's still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes,’ admitted Moscow police chief James Fry

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Thursday 17 November 2022 02:07
4 University Of Idaho Students Found Dead

Idaho police have distanced themselves from claims that the unsolved murder of four students poses no danger to the public, saying: "There is a threat out there still."

Officials in the small college town of Moscow had insisted that there was "no imminent threat to the community at large", despite identifying no suspects.

Investigators do not yet know who killed Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves with an "edged weapon" in the small hours of Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Moscow police chief James Fry admitted that the killer could still be at large, partially walking back the department's previous statements.

Asked at a press conference how he could be sure there was no danger, Mr Fry said: "That's kind of unknown... we still believe it's a targeted attack, but the reality is, there's still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes.

"So there is a threat out there still, possibly. We don't know it's going to be to anybody else. But we all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure that we're watching out for each other."

He expressed regret over the limited information given by police over the preceding two days, saying: "I probably should have been up here a day or so ago, but I'm here now."

He expressed regret over the limited information given by police over the preceding two days, saying: "We had a lot of information coming in, and we have tried to push out some information through press releases.

"The reality is, I probably should have been up here a day or so ago. But I'm here now. We're going to continue to be here. We're going to continue to give you the information we can.

"I care about this community. I've worked here for 27 years. I want this community to be the safest community around.... we're looking at every aspect of this."

The four murders have rocked Moscow's student community, prompting a lockdown on campus and outpourings of support.

But some residents and relatives of the victims had expressed doubts about the police claims, questioning how there could be no threat to the public when the killer was still at large.

"I’m not sure if people who aren’t directly tied to the University of Idaho in some way understand how little information students, parents and community members have gotten about the murder of four students in an off-campus apartment two days ago," said Annie Reneau, who said she was the mother of a University of Idaho senior.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in