Police reveal two other roommates were at home when four University of Idaho students were murdered

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Thursday 17 November 2022 01:16

Two other roommates were home while four University of Idaho students were being violently murdered with an edged weapon, police have said.

Local police chief James Fry revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that there were other people in the house at the time of the murders, which have shocked the small college community of Moscow, Idaho.

He said that the housemates were unharmed and that they were still present when police arrived hours later. He added that detectives do not believe there was any hostage situation.

The information only raises new questions about what happened after Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves returned to the house from partying in the small hours of Sunday morning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

