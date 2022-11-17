Police reveal two other roommates were at home when four University of Idaho students were murdered
Two other roommates were home while four University of Idaho students were being violently murdered with an edged weapon, police have said.
Local police chief James Fry revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that there were other people in the house at the time of the murders, which have shocked the small college community of Moscow, Idaho.
He said that the housemates were unharmed and that they were still present when police arrived hours later. He added that detectives do not believe there was any hostage situation.
The information only raises new questions about what happened after Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves returned to the house from partying in the small hours of Sunday morning.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.