Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of University of Idaho students was allegedly threatened with a knife by a man dressed in all black, just weeks before four fellow students were stabbed to death in a grisly murder that has rocked the small college town of Moscow.

The university’s security issued a “Vandal Alert” to students and staff back on 12 September warning them about an assailant armed with a knife.

The warning, described as a “Threat with Knife”, reported that a group of students had been walking through the campus when the man threatened them with a knife.

“The Moscow Police Department received a report that a group of students was walking between the Steam Plant parking lot (Lot #14) and the Student Recreation Center on Paradise Path and were threatened by a person with a knife,” it read.

The assailant was described as a white male aged 18 to 22 years old, who was dressed in all black.

No one was harmed in the incident but officials felt the need to alert students and staff to the threat – taking place in what is a notoriously safe small town where no murders have been reported since 2015.

Almost exactly two months later, four students were stabbed to death in a violent knife attack inside a rental home close to the campus, in what officials are describing as a “targeted” attack.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday. The three women lived together at the home with two other students. Chapin was dating Kernodle and was staying the night with her.

Police had responded to the property after receiving a mysterious 911 call reporting an “unconscious individual”.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four friends – all sorority or fraternity members at the college – dead inside the home. There was no sign of forced entry, the front door was open and the two other roommates were present inside the home, but unharmed, police said.

Autopsy results are still pending but officials believe that all four victims were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife” at around 3am or 4am on Sunday morning.

Chapin and Kernodle had been at a campus party on Saturday night while Mogen and Goncalves spent the night at a bar in town.

They are all believed to have returned to the property sometime after 1.45am.

Twitch footage, seen by The Independent, captured Mogen and Goncalves stopping by a local food truck at around 1.41am.

The two best friends were spotted buying food from the truck, taking photos and happily laughing and chatting to each other and other students gathered around.

They left together around 10 minutes later after picking up their food.

In a press conference on Wednesday, police confirmed that they are looking to speak to the other people in the footage.