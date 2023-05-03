Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jesse McFadden’s rape victim has spoken out after seven bodies were discovered on the property of his attacker.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that the remains were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old convicted rapist McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday, and McFadden failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

OSBI spokesperson Gerald Davidson said during a press conference that although the victims have not been officially identified by the medical examiner, three of them were believed to be the missing teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, and McFadden. On Tuesday, the other four victims were identified by relatives as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.

Just hours before the gruesome discovery on Monday, McFadden texted his alleged victim in the pending trial, seemingly attempting to blame her for how the tragedy unfolded, according to texts exclusively obtained by FOX 23.

“We don’t know, but I think it might have had something maybe to do with that, something about his trial coming up, because what he screenshotted and what Jesse texted and said to [the most recent victim] was, and I quote, ‘This is all going to be on you,’” Ms Strong told Fox News.

The victim who received McFadden’s ominous texts reportedly received explicit images from him while she was a minor, and while he was in prison in 2016. Despite that, McFadden was released in 2020 after serving 16 years for Ms Strong’s attack.

“In 2020, I actually got a hold of the court system and said, ‘You guys are going to let him out after I’d just seen this splashed across the news, and he had a court case with another young girl,’” Ms Strong said. “‘You guys are still going to let him out?’ This shows that he has not changed.’”

In his texts to the 2016 victim, McFadden said he had gotten a marketing job and had “made a great life,” but suggested he “wouldn’t go back [to jail].”

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back ... This is all on you for continuing this,” the text read.

Ms Strong also told Fox News about McFadden’s brother Cody McFadden’s own troubles with the law, after he was charged last year with kidnapping and assault before he was committed to a mental health institution.

The seven bodies discovered on McFadden’s property have yet to be officially identified. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson said his agency will not officially release the identity of the victims until results from the medical examiner’s office are back.

Meanwhile, Guess’ former mother-in-law Judy White-Allen said her family is still processing the devastating tragedy. Ms White-Allen, who is the grandmother of Rylee and Michael, described Guess as a “great mother,” with a “big heart.”

“My kids are hurting. My son lost his daughter and son,” Ms White-Allen told The Independent. “My other kids lost their niece and nephew. My grandkids lost their cousins. Rylee and Michael have [four] other siblings that will never know them.”

In a Facebook post, Guess’ mother Janette Mayo said that her daughter had married McFadden after being “fooled” by him.

“My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” Ms Mayo wrote. “I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter. I have a hole in my heart ...”