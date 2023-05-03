Oklahoma bodies found - latest: Seven dead in Henryetta were shot by convicted rapist, grandmother claims
Jesse McFadden was set to appear in court on day of gruesome discovery
Four of the seven people found dead at the home of a convicted rapist in Henryetta, Oklahoma, have now been identified by a relative.
Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.
The other three found dead are believed to be sex offender Jesse McFadden, 15-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. While authorities have yet to release a cause of death for the seven victims, Ms Mayo said the victims were shot by McFadden at various locations across his Henryetta property.
In a Facebook post, Ms Mayo indicated that her daughter was married to McFadden. Ivy and Brittany were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in McFadden’s company. The two girls were supposed to be going swimming at a creek with McFadden’s teenage daughter.
Meanwhile, records showed McFadden had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day that seven bodies were found.
Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a convicted rapist named Jesse McFadden, 39. The teens were reportedly at the home during a sleepover with McFadden’s stepdaughter.
The Independent’s Io Dodds reports:
Police said the girls’ suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, was also among the bodies
Who is the convicted rapist at centre of bodies discovery in Oklahoma?
Jesse McFadden is a convicted rapist who was scheduled to appear in court on new charges on the day that the bodies were found.
McFadden was convicted in 2003 for first-degree rape, and served nearly 16 years before being released in 2020, according to Oklahoma prison records.
On Monday, he was due to appear in court for the start of his jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.
The charges were filed back in 2017 when he was still in prison for his rape conviction.
When he failed to appear in court on Monday morning, police began searching for him.
Mother of teen among seven found dead in Oklahoma says ‘she knew something was wrong’ when daughter didn’t answer calls
The mother of a teen found dead along with other six people in Oklahoma has said she knew something was wrong when her daughter did not pick up her phone on Sunday.
‘Sex offender controlled my daughter's family’
As law enforcement officials went silent on Tuesday while piecing together what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, a family member of those slain recalled the controlling nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender.
Janette Mayo, whose daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the dead, said the controlling behavior of her son-in-law, Jesse McFadden, was concerning, but that the family didn’t learn about his criminal history until a few months ago.
“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo, of Westville, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”
Since the bodies were found early on Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was killed, how they died and who killed them.
A teenage sleepover, a convicted rapist and seven bodies
A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy when seven bodies were found at a rural Oklahama property on the day that a convicted rapist was scheduled to appear in court.
Jesse McFadden was set to appear in court on day of gruesome discovery
Convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on child porn charges on the same day that seven bodies were found on his rural Oklahoma property. He was set to trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.
Grandmother shares heartbreak after two grandchildren identified among seven bodies found in Oklahoma
Judy White-Allen confirmed to The Independent that two of her grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law Holly Guess were among the seven bodies found in Henryetta.
Oklahoma sex offender texted victim ‘this is all on you’ hours before seven bodies found at his property
“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back,” the convicted rapist reportedly texted his alleged victim.
Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer, has spoken to local broadcaster KOTV-DT.
“Brittney was an outgoing person,” he told the network. “She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta in [an upcoming] pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain’t gonna make it because she’ dead. She’s gone.”
He said that the girls had gone to stay at the rural house of Jesse McFadden, 39, as they had done several times before without incident.
School pays tribute to ‘several students’ killed
Henryetta Public Schools released a statement saying that it is “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students”.
“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.
Classes will still take place but mental health services are available to students.
“We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.