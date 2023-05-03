✕ Close Seven bodies found in search for two missing Oklahoma teens, police say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four of the seven people found dead at the home of a convicted rapist in Henryetta, Oklahoma, have now been identified by a relative.

Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

The other three found dead are believed to be sex offender Jesse McFadden, 15-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. While authorities have yet to release a cause of death for the seven victims, Ms Mayo said the victims were shot by McFadden at various locations across his Henryetta property.

In a Facebook post, Ms Mayo indicated that her daughter was married to McFadden. Ivy and Brittany were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in McFadden’s company. The two girls were supposed to be going swimming at a creek with McFadden’s teenage daughter.

Meanwhile, records showed McFadden had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day that seven bodies were found.