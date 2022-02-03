President Joe Biden arrives in New York amid a surging crimewave

President Joe Biden arrives in New York on Thursday to tour the NYPD headquarters and meet with city and state leaders to discuss ways to combat spiralling gun violence.

The visit comes as gun violence has spiked by more than 24 per cent in 2022 compared to the same period last year, and amid a series of high-profile shootings and violent crimes.

A White House official attributed the surging crime levels to social and economic fallout from the pandemic in a comment to reporters on Wednesday night.

“The president is going to New York City because it is a community where they continue, like many other cities across the country, to experience a spike in gun violence as a result of the pandemic.”

The visit is set to coincide with a Justice Department plan to crack down in illegal guns and violent crime, and offer additional support to local law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora was farewelled at a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral that saw thousands of officers pack Fifth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan in tribute.

Mr Mora and partner Jason Rivera were fatally wounded while attending a domestic violence callout in Harlem on 21 January.

Authorities say 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil ambushed both officers in the hallway of his mother’s apartment, and and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol hitting both officers in the head.

Mr Rivera died later that night and Mr Mora was pronounced dead in hospital four days later.

Mr Biden personally called Mayor Adams to offer his condolences after the deadly shooting.

Catherine Ortiz was shot in the left cheek in the Bronx in January (GoFundme)

Days earlier 11-month-old Catherine Ortiz was shot in her left cheek while sitting in a parked car in the Bronx with her mother Miraida Gomez.

Catherine spent her first birthday in hospital recovering from brain surgery, and a fundraising page has been set up by her aunt to help with her medical expenses.

Mr Biden will meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

They will then tour a public school in Queens to discuss community violence intervention programmes with local leaders.

Mr Adams made reducing violent crime his key campaign pledge and plans to reinstate a controversial plain clothes police unit that’s been accused of racial profiling, shootings of unarmed Black men, and other brutal tactics.

In a statement welcoming Mr Biden’s visit he said: “The sea of violence comes from many rivers, and that’s why my Blueprint to End Gun Violence in New York City seeks to dam every river that feeds this greater crisis.

“Public safety is my administration’s highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe.”