Four men have been charged over the drug overdose death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the accused men were part of a gang that sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Mr Williams prior to his death in Brooklyn in September.

In a statement, Mr Williams vowed to bring “every tool to bear” to fight the drug epidemic.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on the arrests of four defendants in connection with the overdose death of Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/EtrtYTr7xF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) February 2, 2022

A drug trafficking gang had been operating near there actor’s home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, since August 2020, the Department of Justice and the NYPD said in a joint statement.

Law enforcement released images allegedly showing members of the drug-trafficking gang “executing the hand-to-hand transaction” of fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams on 5 September last year on South 3rd Street.

An autopsy confirmed Williams died as a result of using that fentanyl-laced heroin, the statement said.

Despite knowing that Williams died after being sold the drugs, the gan continued to sell “fentanyl-laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings, in Brooklyn and Manhattan”, the statement alleges.

Irvin Cartagena, 39 , of Brooklyn, who has the DOJ say goes by a the name Green Eyes, has been charged in Manhattan federal court with narcotics conspiracy for allegedly selling the laced drugs to Mr Williams.

Hector Robles, 57, of Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, all of Brooklyn, were charged “as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy”.

The release said Mr Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico and would appear in court there on Friday. The other men will appear in court in Manhattan Thursday.

Williams, who rose to fame for his performance as Omar Little in The Wire, was found dead on 6 September in his New York home.

His cause of death was confirmed as an accidental drug overdose by the New York medical examiner.

The examiner confirmed that the 54-year-old actor’s death was caused by “acute intoxication” of a combination of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.