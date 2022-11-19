Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.

John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.

On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed.

The 32-year-old, dressed only in his underwear, appears to try to stay in the bed by pulling the covers back over himself.

His attempts to keep snoozing were unsuccessful, as he was handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

The top executive at the multinational food company was booked into Washington County Jail, located about 10 miles south of the headquarters of Tyson Foods in Springdale.

KNWA reported that the woman claims she found the 32-year-old executive asleep in her bed at around 2am local time, according to a police report viewed by the station.

Bodycam video captured the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R Tyson (Fayetteville Police via ABC40/29)

Mr Tyson’s breath allegedly reeked of alcohol, and he was unable to verbally respond to police when they were called to the home, the police report from the Fayetteville force said.

Officers managed to make an identification on the man asleep in the woman’s bed after finding his driver’s licence inside his clothes, which were found at the front of the bed, the report said.

The front door of the home was unlocked, the woman said.

John Tyson, 32, was arrested in Arkansas early in the morning on Sunday for after he was found sleeping in the wrong house and was allegedly intoxicated, police said (Washington County, Arkansas)

Mr Tyson issued an apology to investors on 14 November during a quarterly earnings call.

“I’m sure you have seen the news about the recent incident involving me,” he said. “I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions.

“This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values. I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again.”

Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said an independent board of directors is reviewing the arrest.

Mr Tyson was only recently promoted to his role as CFO and executive vice president in the family company after Stewart Glendinning was tapped to the meat giant’s prepared foods business.

Mr Tyson received a bachelors’ degree in economics from Harvard University and then later graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an MBA, according to the company’s website. Before the fourth-generation member of the Tyson family joined the fold of the family company in 2019, he’d worked as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan and lectured at Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

The CFO is the son of the meat conglomerate’s chairman, John H Tyson, and the great-grandson of its founder, John W Tyson.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Tyson Foods are set to be reported on 14 November.