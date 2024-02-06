✕ Close Jonathan Majors expresses 'shock' at verdict in first interview since assault conviction

Jonathan Majors will return to a Manhattan courtroom to be sentenced on Tuesday after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The former Marvel star, 34, was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment in December. The jury acquitted him of one count of assault and one count of aggravated harassment.

He is now facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 when Ms Jabbari accussed him of slapping her and throwing her into a car. Damning videos of the altercation were played to the jury at his high-profile trial.

Following his conviction, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudry hit out at the verdict claiming “it is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her”.

Ms Jabbari’s legal team, welcomed the verdict saying they were “grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support”.

Following the verdict, both Marvel and the Walt Disney Corporation terminated their association with Majors.