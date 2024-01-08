Jonathan Majors reacts to verdict in first interview since assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has said he was “shocked and afraid” when he heard a jury’s verdict as they found him guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In his first interview since the verdict, the 34-year-old told ABC News: “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence?’”.

Majors was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment but was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count, on 18 December 2023.

He is due for sentencing on 6 February and faces up to one year in prison.