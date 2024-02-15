Kansas City shooting latest: Two juveniles in custody with half the gunshot victims identified as children
Thousands of fans were gathered in Kansas City to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl triumph
Witness describes moment he tackled man at Kansas City Chiefs rally
Of the 22 people who suffered gunshot injuries during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, more than half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said.
The victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old.
As thousands of Chiefs fans were gathered at Union Station to celebrate the team’s recent Super Bowl win, an undetermined number of shooters opened fire on the crowd, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.
The deceased has been identified as local DJ and mother-of-two, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.
So far, police have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles, but have not released any further details about the subjects or weapons used.
Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, said that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a dispute between people and was not terrorism-related.
President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, calling on stricter gun control measures that Republicans have rejected.
Kansas City PD chief praises effort of law enforcement and civilians
Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves praised the effort by law enforcement officials and civilians at the onset of the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl shooting on Wednesday.
“The law enforcement response was exemplary,” Ms Graves said on Thursday during a press conference.
“Those in attendance also responded,” Ms Graves said. “They helped one another and even physically stopped a person who was believed to be involved in the incident.”
Attendees rushed to tackle an individual they believed to be involved in the shooting as soon as it began occurring. It is unclear if that person was detained by police or if they were involved in the incident.
Security guard describes ‘chaos’ during shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
A security guard who was working at Union Station has described the “chaos” that ensued when gunfire set off panic in the crowd at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade.
Stephanie Sommerkamp, 59, was acting as a non-armed observer for the celebration when the shooting began outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, in the early afternoon of 14 February.
“All of a sudden, people were screaming ‘they’re shooting, they’re shooting!’ and running into Union Station. That was chaos,” Ms Sommerkamp, who is a registered nurse, told The Independent. “There was a lot of people out there, and they just started flooding in... so I dove behind the stone wall where I was stationed. We had no idea what was going on, if shooters were coming in.”
Io Dodds reports:
Guard describes ‘chaos’ during shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Stephanie Sommerkamp witnessed the chaos that ensued after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
Biden urges Congress to enact gun control measures
President Joe Biden said that the shooting in Kansas City should motivate Congress to “finally act” to enact stricter gun control measures to prevent shootings from occurring in the future.
On X, the president wrote: “Yesterday’s events in Kansas City should move us into action. How many more families need to be torn apart? It’s time for Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, and keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them.”
Kansas City Police Department said that the shooting may have arisen out of a dispute between people but did not clarify what weapons were used or how the shooters were able to access the firearms. An investigation is still underway
Shooting appeared to be from ‘dispute’ between people
Kansas City Police Department Chief, Stacey Graves, said that the shooting on Wednesday appeared to have arisen from a dispute between several people.
“This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” Ms Graves said on Thursday.
Three individuals are currently detained by the police department, two of which are juveniles. Law enforcement individuals have 24 hours until they must deliver charges or release the individuals.
Ms Graves said they had “all intentions of presenting charges.”
Half of victims are under 16 years old
In a press conference on Thursday morning, Kansas City Police Department Chief, Stacey Graves, said that more than half of the 22 gunshot wound victims are under the age of 16 years old.
The victims range in age from eight years old to 47 years old.
Five gunshot victims discharged
Five people who were being treated at the University Health hospital for gunshot injuries were discharged, according to NBC News.
Eight people who suffered wounds during the shooting in Kansas City yesterday were brought to the hospital for treatment. Two of those remain in critical condition and one is in stable condition, the medical centre told NBC News.
Police will hold press conference at 11:30 EST
The Kansas City Police Department said they would hold a press conference to update the public on the shooting investigation at 10:30 CT / 11:30 ET.
The press conference will take place outside of the Kansas City Police Department headquarters and will be live-streamed on their X page.
Kansas City Chiefs fan describes horrific moment he heard gunshots
Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, shared the chaotic and horrifying moments he heard gunshots inside Union Station with a reporter.
“I’m pretty sure I heard shots in Union Station,” Mr Wallace said, describing at least two gunshots before running away from the shooting.
Mr Wallace, who was attending the parade with friends, said that officers instructed him to run out of Union Station as soon as gunshots were fired.
The sophomore said he ran and tripped on the sidewalk, scrapping his face while escaping the scene.
“I had no idea if my friends were ok,” Mr Wallace said. “It’s terrible.”
FBI ask public for tips on shooting
Amid an investigation into the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) have asked those with any information related to the shooting to submit tips.
Those with information can submit tips here.
Kamala Harris condemns ‘senseless gun violence'
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly about the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday night, calling it another act of “senseless gun violence.”
“Today was supposed to be a day of celebration and joy in Kansas City. Instead, it is another day where America has experienced senseless gun violence. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Ms Harris said.