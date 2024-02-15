✕ Close Witness describes moment he tackled man at Kansas City Chiefs rally

Of the 22 people who suffered gunshot injuries during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, more than half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said.

The victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old.

As thousands of Chiefs fans were gathered at Union Station to celebrate the team’s recent Super Bowl win, an undetermined number of shooters opened fire on the crowd, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.

The deceased has been identified as local DJ and mother-of-two, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.

So far, police have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles, but have not released any further details about the subjects or weapons used.

Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, said that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a dispute between people and was not terrorism-related.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, calling on stricter gun control measures that Republicans have rejected.