Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A white homeowner has walked free from police custody after shooting a Black teenager in the head when the boy went to the wrong house to pick up his younger twin brothers.

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old high school junior, had gone to collect his siblings from their friend’s house on 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, on the evening of 13 April, according to Kansas City Police.

Police said that the teenager got muddled up with the address and accidentally went to a home on 115th Street by mistake.

Ralph allegedly rang the doorbell and the homeowner – an unidentified white man – opened fire on him.

Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, the prominent civil rights attorneys now representing the victim and his family, said that the aspiring Texas A&M University student was shot twice – once in the head and once in the arm.

Following the shooting, Ralph managed to stumble to some other homes to get help, according to his family.

“Unfortunately, he had to run to 3 different homes before someone finally agreed to help him after he was told to lie on the ground with his hands up,” the family said in a GoFundMe page.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find the teenager outside with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was in a stable condition as of Sunday night, police said.

The suspect, who has not been named by authorities, was initially taken into custody on Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold.

However, under Missouri state law, a person can only be held for 24 hours on suspicion of a felony before officials must either charge or release them.

The suspect was released pending further investigation.

Ralph Yarl was shot in the head on Thursday (GoFundMe)

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that – due to Ralph’s injuries – police had been unable to get a formal statement from the victim.

However, the police chief said that there was no evidence to date to indicate that the shooting was racially motivated.

“The information that we have now, it does not say that that is racially motivated. That’s still an active investigation. But as a chief of police, I do recognise the racial components of this case,” she said.

But, the local community may not be convinced.

The shooting – which marks the latest in a growing number of shootings of Black people in America – has been branded a hate crime by the victim’s family and has sparked protests in the city.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Kansas City on Sunday to marched through the area where the teenager was shot.

Many carried placards reading “Black Lives Matter”, “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime” and “Justice for Ralph”, reported KSHB.

A GoFundMe to help pay for the boy’s medical bills, launched by a woman who identified herself as Ralph’s aunt, describes the 16-year-old as a “fantastic kid”.

“At school, he is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. Jazz and competition band. He is a section leader in the marching band; a scholar and one of the top base clarinet players in Missouri. He recently earned Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention. He plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra. He is a 2022 Missouri scholar academy alumni. Ralph can often be found with a musical instrument. He loves them all,” it reads.

“Last summer, Ralph attended Missouri Scholar’s Academy, where he got a full college life experience. His goal is to attend Texas A&M to major in chemical Engineering.

“When asked how he plans to get into this university, he said, “Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.” Ralph’s teacher and friends describe him as “ a kind soul,” “quiet,” “friendly,” “well-mannered,” “always willing to help,” “super smart,” and a “musical genius.” Ralph was looking forward to graduating high school and finally getting the opportunity to visit West Africa before starting college. Life looks a lot different right now.”

The GoFundMe had topped $750,000 by Monday morning.