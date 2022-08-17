Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Search to find missing teen entering ‘limited’ phase
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.
With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.
Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground party.
The 16-year-old was last seen at the party – attended by around 200 to 300 teens and young adults – around 12.30am on 6 August. Her cellphone last pinged next to Prosser Lake around that time and has not been in service since.
Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman is pleading for information from partygoers, telling The Independent: “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”
Truckee police to scale back search for missing teen
Investigators are planning to scale back the search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni as 11 days have gone by since she was last seen at a campground party in Truckee, California – and there is still no sign of the 16-year-old or her missing car.
Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference on Monday that the search will move to a “limited” phase next week.
“We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort, we’ve pulled in a tonne of resources towards that goal and to date we’ve had over 9,000 man hours into searching, which is pretty astronomical,” he said.
“Our biggest problem is where do we go and how do we keep sustaining this. We do have some plans that have continued… but we are going to have to switch modes and kind of focus on the investigative end and try to figure out where we do we go from there?”
RECAP: Everything we know about Kiely’s disappearance
A desperate search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished from a party at a northern California campground on 6 August
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am that morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
She is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring, and was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.
Police share new image of Kiely’s vehicle
Police have shared a new photo of Kiely’s car, detailing that it has a ram sticker below the rear wiper blade and Californian license plate number 8YUR127.
Members of the public are urged to contact authorities if they spot a 2013 Honda CR-V with that same sticker.
Kiely’s car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – has also not been seen since she vanished in the early hours of 6 August from the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
Police find new video of Kiely Rodni wearing ‘odd future’ sweatshirt on night she vanished
Kiely Rodni was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “odd future” emblazoned across it on the night she vanished without a trace at a campground party, according to police.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Sunday that the 16-year-old was spotted in video footage on the evening of 5 August at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.
In the footage, she is wearing the white hoodie covered in the phrase “odd future” in pink letters.
It is unclear whether Kiely was wearing or in possession of the sweatshirt when she was last seen at around 12.30am the following morning.
However, this is the second sweatshirt the public has been alerted about in connection to the missing teenager after investigators previously revealed that she had borrowed a hoodie with the Lana Del Ray lyrics “you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear” from someone at the party.
Last cellphone ping places Kiely Rodni near lake on night she vanished
The last ping from Kiely Rodni’s cellphone has placed the missing teenager at the edge of a lake at the campground where she was last seen more than one week ago.
Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office revealed at a press conference on Sunday that the last known location from Kiely’s cellphone was at around 12.30am close to Prosser Lake – the constructed reservoir that goes around the Prosser Family Campground.
He said that it is difficult to get an “exact pinpoint” for the cellphone location data and that it is also possible that the cellphone did continue to ping after that time.
“Just because it was last pinged there, that doesn’t mean that’s where the phone stopped pinging,” he said.
“The ping for the data points was near the water. It’s hard to tell an exact pinpoint.”
Divers have been searching the lake for any signs of the missing 16-year-old but have recovered nothing to date.
Investigators suggests hunters be on lookout
Investigators have suggested that hunters should be on the lookout for signs of the missing teen as hunting season gets under way soon.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said on Monday that he still wants “all eyes and ears” out looking for Kiely even as the search begins to wind down.
“We still want all eyes and ears out there,” he said.
“We are coming into hunting season. We’re hoping to have eyes out all over the place and we’re going to continue to put all our efforts in as a unified command.”
No press conference or community meeting today
Officials will not be holding a press conference or a community meeting on Tuesday – in another sign that investigators appear to be winding down the case and have no new information about the whereabouts of Kiely Rodni 11 days on from her disappearance.
“Today is day eleven of the investigation for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office continue to deploy numerous resources to locate Kiely and her vehicle,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Kiely was reported missing on August 6th, after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County.
“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is leading a task force of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies – today, they continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.”
No air and marine teams now on case
Investigators appear to have already started scaling back the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni, with no air resources or marine/dive teams now on the case.
In total, 102 law enforcement personnel were assigned to the case on Tuesday – less than half the 207 who were working on the case just one day earlier.
On Monday, two air resources were also working on the case while over the weekend two dive teams were also combing through the nearby waterways.
The apparent calling off of dive teams comes despite Kiely’s cellphone last pinging at around 12.30am close to Prosser Lake – the constructed reservoir that goes around the Prosser Family Campground. Divers searched the lake for any signs of the missing 16-year-old but recovered nothing but officials admitted that the search was challenging due to the conditions in the water and it having a depth up to 57 feet in places.
GoFundMe to increase reward tops $55,000
A GoFundMe launched to increase the reward for information that helps lead to Kiely Rodni has now topped $55,000.
Donations reached $55,070 as of Tuesday morning local time.
The fund was launched to top up the $50,000 reward money. Over the weekend, an anonymous donor added $25,000 to the reward money, taking the total to $75,000.
