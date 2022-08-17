✕ Close California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni

Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.

With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.

Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground party.

The 16-year-old was last seen at the party – attended by around 200 to 300 teens and young adults – around 12.30am on 6 August. Her cellphone last pinged next to Prosser Lake around that time and has not been in service since.

Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman is pleading for information from partygoers, telling The Independent: “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”