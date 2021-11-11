Kyle Rittenhouse trial - live: Defence plans to call more witnesses after chaotic day in court
Follow the latest developments from Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse stands by self-defence plea during murder trial
The trial of accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse resumed Thursday morning after an especially chaotic day in court.
Today the defence plans to introduce a number of new witnesses, including a doctor and a police officer.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gauge Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.
Yesterday, Mr Rittenhouse broke down crying during emotional testimony in which he insisted he acted in self-defense and “didn’t do anything wrong.”
In another dramatic moment, his lawyers motioned to declare a mistrial, citing “prosecutorial misconduct.” The defence accused prosecutors of violating Mr Rittenhouse’s rights by mentioning his silence in the wake of the 25 August 2020 shootings and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible.
If the motion is granted, Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again for the same crimes.
If Mr Rittenhouse is convicted, he could face life in prison.
Trial resumes, defense says it will call three witnesses
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed at about 10am on Thursday. The defence said it will call three witnesses, starting with an expert named Dr John Black, but has not yet explained what his testimony will discuss.
Here’s what Rittenhouse said in his testimony
Kyle Rittenhouse delivered emotional testimony on the stand on Wednesday, at times breaking down into tears. If you missed it, here’s a breakdown of what he said:
Judge expects trial to finish by Monday or Tuesday
Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, told jurors at the end of Wednesday that he expects the proceedings to wrap up early next week.
“I have just discussed the matter with the lawyers, and I’m very confident that we will finish by Tuesday as I asked you about a couple of weeks ago,” Judge Schroeder said. “And there is a bare chance, I don’t want to get your hopes up, but there is a chance we can finish on Monday. And that’s the best of my information. It isn’t a promise, but I think that’s very realistic.”