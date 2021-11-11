✕ Close Kyle Rittenhouse stands by self-defence plea during murder trial

The trial of accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse resumed Thursday morning after an especially chaotic day in court.

Today the defence plans to introduce a number of new witnesses, including a doctor and a police officer.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gauge Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.

Yesterday, Mr Rittenhouse broke down crying during emotional testimony in which he insisted he acted in self-defense and “didn’t do anything wrong.”

In another dramatic moment, his lawyers motioned to declare a mistrial, citing “prosecutorial misconduct.” The defence accused prosecutors of violating Mr Rittenhouse’s rights by mentioning his silence in the wake of the 25 August 2020 shootings and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible.

If the motion is granted, Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again for the same crimes.

If Mr Rittenhouse is convicted, he could face life in prison.