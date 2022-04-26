A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Lily Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, according to authorities.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made and that there was no longer any danger to the public.

The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was known to the murdered 10-year-old.

The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.

The arrest came after police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he said.

The address is the home of Lily’s aunt where the 10-year-old was believed to have been last seen alive on Sunday.

Prior to the arrest, police said that Lily had vanished after she left her aunt’s house on North Grove Street on Sunday to head home to her address on nearby East Birch Street. The two addresses are a roughly six-minute walk away.

Lily never arrived home and her father reported her missing to police at around 9pm that night.

A search was launched to track down the missing child and her bike was found close by hours later.

The following morning, at around 9.15am, first responders found Lily’s body in a nearby wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

Police have not revealed how she died but said they were treating her death as a homicide.

It is not clear if Lily ever left the property on North Grove Street alive.

Chief Kelm said that Lily’s family had been informed of the arrest as he thanked members of the public who had sent in over 200 tips.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” he said.