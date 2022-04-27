A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.

The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.

The arrest came after police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and evidence was collected from the property, he said.

The address is the home of Lily’s aunt and is where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive on Sunday.

Prior to Tuesday’s arrest, police said that Lily had vanished after she left her aunt’s house on North Grove Street on Sunday to head home to her address on East Birch Street. The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.

Lily never made it home that night and her father reported her missing to police at around 9pm.

A search was launched to track down the missing child and her bike was found close by.

The following morning, at around 9.15am, first responders then found Lily’s body in a nearby wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

While it is now no longer clear if Lily left the property on North Grove Street alive and it is not clear where the 10-year-old was murdered, the police chief described the crime scene as the wooded area around the footpath between the north end of Grove Street and the brewery parking lot.

Chief Kelm said that the crime scene had been processed on Monday night and Lily’s body was taken away for an autopsy.

Law enforcement are continuing to hold the scene and members of the public were urged to continue to stay away from the area.

“This is important to the integrity of the investigation and we would ask you to continue to avoid this area,” said Chief Kelm.

Police have not revealed how Lily died other than saying her death is being treated as a homicide.

The autopsy, which is expected to be completed on Wednesday, should reveal her cause and manner of death.

When asked if police are looking at anyone else in connection to Lily’s murder, Chief Kelm reiterated that he was “confident that there is no danger to the community at this time”.

Before the suspect was identified and taken into custody, police had warned the local community to remain vigilant as the killer was still at large.

Parents were urged not to let their children walk to and from school and there was a heavy police presence at local schools on Tuesday, particularly at pick-up and drop-off times.

Chief Kelm said that Lily’s family had been told about the arrest prior to Tuesday’s press conference as he thanked members of the public who had sent in over 200 tips that he said were “critical” to the investigation.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community.”