Lori Vallow-Daybell hearing - live: ‘Doomsday cult mom’ accused of killing children to appear in court
Follow updates live
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will both appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday in preparation for a trial in the “Doomsday cult mom” case.
The pair were charged in May 2021 for conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, following their dissapeatance in September 2019.
Their bodies were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property, leading to an investigation into the pair, who allegedly fell into religious beliefs around a “Doomsday cult”.
Mr Daybell is also accused of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell’s, death, which took place weeks before the Vallow-Daybell marriage in October 2019. Ms Vallow is similarly facing charges for her ex-husband, Charles Vallow’s, death.
The pair have previously pleaded not guilty and Ms Vallow was recently ruled fit to stand trial after being committed to a mental health facility in Idaho.
Everything we know about the case
The latest chapter of the ‘Doomsday cult mom’ saga is about to begin on Tuesday morning as Lori Vallow is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment for the murder of her two children.
It comes after her case was put on hold last year after she was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial.
She was however back behind bars last week, paving the way for prosecutors to move forward with the case and try the couple together. Chad Daybell is also due in court in St Anthony, Idaho’s, Fremont County courthouse.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Justin Vallejo explain everything we know about the case so far, below:
Murders, mystery deaths and Doomsday: The twisted case of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow
A deeply disturbing pattern of alleged murders, unexplained deaths of people close to the couple and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies surrounds the story of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Rachel Sharp and Justin Vallejo outline the case as it draws closer to trial
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell hearing in Idaho on Tuesday.
