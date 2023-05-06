Lori Vallow trial – live: ‘Cult mom’ and Chad Daybell’s texts planning for deaths of kids and spouses revealed
Lori Vallow’s trial is not being streamed on court TV. After Idaho case, she faces new trial for murder of husband Charles Vallow in Arizona
Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies
Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial has concluded in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Friday’s testimony included a detailed look at text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell that spanned their affair, referred to their spouses and children as “obstacles”, and grew increasingly romantic following her husband’s death as she ignored his son’s pleas for more information.
On Thursday, jurors had heard how Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell made an eerie prediction about her brother Alex Cox’s sudden death. Ian Pawlowski, Ms Vallow’s niece’s husband, testified that his wife Melani “had been told by Chad and Lori that there was going to be a spiritual attack that day”.
‘You ripped my heart out’: Colby Ryan’s gut wrenching call to mother
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Ms Vallow’s former friend and former fellow cult acolyte Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits.” Testifying under oath for the prosecution, Ms Pastenes opened up about Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell’s cult beliefs and their “rating system of light and dark” for how they ranked the spirits of the people around them.
Ms Pastenes recounted a September 2019 visit to Rexburg, where Ms Vallow had moved along with her brother Alex Cox and her children to be closer to Mr Daybell. Ms Pastenes, who dated Cox and later married him just weeks before he died, said that she asked Ms Vallow about Tylee after she didn’t see the teen during her visit.
Andrea Blanco reports on what she was told.
ICYMI: Best friends confronts Lori Vallow in secretly recorded call
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children. It was the first in a series of calls and video chats included in the state’s case against Ms Vallow.
Andrea Blanco reports.
As his property was searched by police, Chad Daybell called Lori Vallow
A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.
In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.
Brand Boudreaux’s painful testimony
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.
Rachel Sharp reports on the emotional testimony.
Lori Vallow trial hears horror of her children’s murders
Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.
The remains of his sister Tylee were found burned beyond recognition in another grave nearby.
Detective reveals alarming items found in Lori Vallow’s home
One of the first detectives investigating the disappearance of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s son and daughter has revealed the alarming items discovered in her home months before the children were found murdered.
Andrea Blanco reports.
ICYMI: How did Tammy Daybell die?
The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was finally revealed when “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial got underway in Idaho.
Rachel Sharp reports.
