Week four of the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has concluded in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

On Thursday, jurors heard details about the examination of Tylee’s remains revealing that her killer had chopped at her body with a pickaxe. Traces of her DNA were found on the tool. Fingerprint analysis also showed prints on the bag used to smother JJ matched Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox.

Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam returned to the stand on Friday to testify about her sibling’s sudden death, revealing her brother-in-law had told her his new wife had no children. The court also heard the 911 call he made on the day of Tammy’s death.