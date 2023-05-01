Lori Vallow trial – live: Chad Daybell’s 911 call about Tammy death and ‘empty nesters’ remark revealed
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow in Eastern Idaho is not being broadcast on TV. Follow along here for live updates in the case
Graphic details released pertaining to JJ Vallow’s and Tylee Ryan’s deaths
Week four of the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has concluded in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Thursday, jurors heard details about the examination of Tylee’s remains revealing that her killer had chopped at her body with a pickaxe. Traces of her DNA were found on the tool. Fingerprint analysis also showed prints on the bag used to smother JJ matched Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox.
Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam returned to the stand on Friday to testify about her sibling’s sudden death, revealing her brother-in-law had told her his new wife had no children. The court also heard the 911 call he made on the day of Tammy’s death.
‘You ripped my heart out’, surviving son tells Lori Vallow
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.
Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call
Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.
The 911 call, from 19 October 2019, was played to jurors at Ms Vallow’s trial in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
Tammy’s sister took the witness stand, coming face to face for the first time with the woman accused of conspiring to murder her and steal her life insurance money
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
Trial hears devastating call between Lori Vallow and sister after children’s bodies discovered
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”
Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports.
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
JJ had date rape drug in his system autopsy finds
Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.
Lori Vallow trial told JJ had date rape drug GHB in system as cause of death revealed
JJ also had scratch marks on his neck suggesting he was awake and fought for his life to get plastic bag off his head