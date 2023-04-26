✕ Close Idaho police detective, FBI continues to testify in Lori Vallow triple-murder case

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

The string of mysterious deaths and murders, and the bizarre cult beliefs of those involved, have generated huge interest in the case. Ms Vallow allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and is charged separately in a case in Arizona.

On Tuesday, jurors heard a jailhouse call where Ms Vallow’s sister Summer Shiflet confronted her about not caring that her children were “thrown away like garbage”.

Outside court, Ms Vallow’s uncle choked up with emotion as he said the past four years had been “very difficult” for the families.