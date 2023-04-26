Lori Vallow trial – live: Cult mom’s uncle becomes emotional outside court as sister’s pained call revealed
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Idaho police detective, FBI continues to testify in Lori Vallow triple-murder case
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
The string of mysterious deaths and murders, and the bizarre cult beliefs of those involved, have generated huge interest in the case. Ms Vallow allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and is charged separately in a case in Arizona.
On Tuesday, jurors heard a jailhouse call where Ms Vallow’s sister Summer Shiflet confronted her about not caring that her children were “thrown away like garbage”.
Outside court, Ms Vallow’s uncle choked up with emotion as he said the past four years had been “very difficult” for the families.
Lori Vallow’s uncle chokes up with emotion outside court
Lori Vallow’s uncle choked up with emotion outside Ada County Courthouse this week as he said the past four years had been “very difficult” for the families.
Rex Conner told East Idaho News that he was overwhelmed with the support for his family from around the world as they seek to get justice for JJ and Tylee.
“What’s hit me more than anything is an overwhelming feeling of gratitude to see how many people are involved in trying to get justice for Tylee and JJ and Tammy and Charles,” he said.
“I know a lot of people it’s their job but… so many people are going above and beyond just the 9-5 aspect of it so it’s very gratifying.”
‘You ripped my heart out,’ surviving son tells Lori Vallow
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Read more...
Lori Vallow trial hears gut-wrenching prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan
Eldest son of ‘death cult mom’ demands she tell him Jesus really told her to kill his siblings
Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about Tylee and JJ’s murders
Lori Vallow’s estranged cousin has revealed one of her most haunting fears about the murders for which the so-called “cult mom” is currently on trial.
Megan Eyden, whose father is Ms Vallow’s uncle, spoke out about the bombshell case in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield aired Friday night.
Megan Sheets reports.
Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders
Cousin Megan Eyden says family was ‘ripped’ by death of Vallow’s fourth husband Charles
Who are the key players in the Lori Vallow trial?
It’s a sprawling case spanning Idaho, Arizona, and Hawaii. Here’s a who’s who of the key players.
Who are the key players in Lori Vallow’s trial?
Who’s who in the trial of cult mom Lori Vallow
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
As with many trials, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports.
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly led to the murders are coming to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports
Lori Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister saying she treated children’s bodies ‘like garbage’
‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage,’ sister Summer Shiflet told murder accused.
Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children’s bodies
‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage,’ sister Summer Shiflet told murder accused
Court hears of Vallow’s chilling internet searches and trove of burner phones
Chilling internet searches have revealed that “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered and buried on her new lover Chad Daybell’s property.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Cult mom Lori Vallow’s chilling internet searches revealed
Vallow allegedly shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far
Rachel Sharp has compiled this list of some of the key revelations to date in the trial...
Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Lori Vallow is at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial
Court adjourns for the day
Judge Boyce says testimony will conclude for the day and Agent Daniels will return to the stand tomorrow morning.
The trial will resume at 830am MT on Wednesday.
Agent Daniels now talks about JJ’s burial site. He observed a raised berm near a pond with shorter grass than the surrounding area.
Police went layer by layer to remove the earth from the site. More photos are shown including one of three big rocks that were found under the upper layers of soil.
“This is screaming to me as a team leader that something is odd. Something shouldn’t be here,” Agent Daniels says.