Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

On Monday, jurors heard more details about Tammy’s sudden death – which was first ruled “natural causes” before her body was exhumed and her cause of death was ruled asphyxiation.

Utah’s chief medical examiner Dr Erik Christensen testified that the autopsy found bruises on her body which were consistent with her being restrained before her murder.

Jurors also heard how Ms Vallow’s hair was found on duct tape which was used to wrap a plastic bag around her little boy JJ’s head, suffocating him.