Lori Vallow trial – live: Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy was restrained before murder, autopsy shows
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow in Eastern Idaho is not being broadcast on TV. Follow along here for live updates in the case
Utah chief medical examiner: Tammy Daybell was bruised and asphyxiated
Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Monday, jurors heard more details about Tammy’s sudden death – which was first ruled “natural causes” before her body was exhumed and her cause of death was ruled asphyxiation.
Utah’s chief medical examiner Dr Erik Christensen testified that the autopsy found bruises on her body which were consistent with her being restrained before her murder.
Jurors also heard how Ms Vallow’s hair was found on duct tape which was used to wrap a plastic bag around her little boy JJ’s head, suffocating him.
JJ had date rape drug in his system as shocking cause of death revealed
Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow trial told JJ had date rape drug GHB in system as cause of death revealed
JJ also had scratch marks on his neck suggesting he was awake and fought for his life to get plastic bag off his head
Everything we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
How did Charles Vallow die?
Killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body as her blood found on pickaxe
Lori Vallow’s daughter’s killer tried to chop up her body before burying her burned bones and organs on Chad Daybell’s property, according to disturbing courtroom testimony.
FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial on Thursday morning about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.
Rachel Sharp reports on his testimony.
Lori Vallow trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body ‘with pickaxe’
Despite the efforts to hack at the teenager’s body, jurors previously heard that the killer did not appear to manage to dismember her
Did Lori Vallow accidentally make a key confession about her children’s deaths?
Lori Vallow’s high-profile trial took an unexpected turn this week when jurors heard a dramatic jailhouse phone call in which the “doomsday cult mom” appeared to make a key confession about her children’s murders.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Did Lori Vallow make a key confession about children’s deaths in a jail call?
Sister Summer Shiflet confronted Ms Vallow in a heartbreaking 20 June 2020 jailhouse phone call after Tylee and JJ’s remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, as Rachel Sharp reports.
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly led to the murders are coming to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports
ICYMI: Trial hears devastating call with Vallow’s sister saying she treated children’s bodies ‘like garbage’
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”
An Idaho court heard Summer Shiflet sobbing uncontrollably in audio of a video call she made with her sister as she sat behind bars on 24 June 2020.
Graeme Massie reports.
Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children’s bodies
‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage,’ sister Summer Shiflet told murder accused
Court adjourns for the day
Judge Boyce adjourns court for the day.
The trial resumes at 8.30am MT tomorrow morning.
On redirect, Lindsey Blake asks Mr Gilberty if he is aware of whether any of the children of the other podcasters were found buried on Chad Daybell's property.
He says not that I am aware of.
No further questions.
Archibald asks Mr Gilbert if where you sit in church has an impact on your spirituality as he mentioned that the Daybells gradually moved from the front of the building to the back.
He responds: “It seems like maybe they were trying to hide a little bit from the way they were before.”
Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asks Judge Boyce if the court can keep going late today because of travel arrangements.
Defence attorney Jim Archibald continues to question Todd Gilbert, Chad Daybell’s former neighbour.
He asks if what the court heard on the podcast would be considered mainstream LDS beliefs.
“Probably most of it but not all of it,” he replies.
Mr Gilbert says Chad was starting to stray in his beliefs and told him that he mentioned more than once that Tammy visited him and the kids in spirit form.
Archibald asks if he believes Chad. He said he wasn’t sure because it hadn’t happened to him before.