Lori Vallow Daybell trial – live: ‘Doomsday cult mom’ loses bid to ban JJ and Tylee’s loved ones from court
Jury selection is in its third day at the Ada County Court in Idaho – with no video streaming available to the public
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has lost her bid to block her slain son’s grandparents from her bombshell murder trial.
The judge ruled on Thursday that Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandmother Kay Woodcock can hear the entirety of the testimony, while his grandfather Larry Woodcock can be present after his own turn on the stand.
The victory for the family comes after a former friend of Ms Vallow said she sees death as “mercy”.
The woman, identified only as Jess, told NewsNation that – because of her and her husband Chad Daybell’s cult beliefs – “killing the kids, to them, is mercy”.
After four days of questioning, the number of jurors needed to proceed with the trial was reached on Thursday. The court selected the 42 jurors initially planned and three backups, according to KSLTV.
The number will be narrowed down to 18 — 12 who will deliberate and six alternates. Prosecutors and the defence struggled to find jurors who were not familiar with the case which sent shockwaves across America.
Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her seven-year-old son JJ and 16-year-old daughter, who were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were discovered buried at her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
Opening arguments are set to begin on Monday.
ICYMI: The unbelievable case of Lori Vallow, explained
In the three years since the November 2019 wedding of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies has come to light.
Five people close to the couple have wound up dead.
And the couple are now charged with murder.
On 3 April 2023, Ms Vallow’s murder trial began in Idaho.
Infamously dubbed the “cult mom”, she is charged with the murders of her two youngest children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, whose remains were discovered on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020 – nine months after their last signs of life.
She is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Lori Vallow case summary: Doomsday cult, mystery deaths and kids in a pet cemetery
Lori Vallow case summary
Forty-two jury threshold reached
Jury selection resumes
Today’s the fourth day of jury selection. So far, the court has struggled to find jurors who are not familiar with the case which sent shockwaves across America.
Three ore potential jurors need to be selected before the number is narrowed from 42 to 18 — 12 who will deliberate and six alternates.
Today’s first sketch of Lori Vallow
The first court sketch from today’s proceedings has been released:
Court resumes fourth day of jury selection
The fourth day of jury selection is getting underway in the Ada County Courthouse.
Proceedings were set to resume at 1.30pm local time, as the prosecution and defence continue working to whittle down the jury pool.
So far, 39 potential jurors have been chosen out of a total 42 needed to move to the next stage of selection.
In that stage, both sides will get the chance to question prospective jurors individually and strike 12 each that they do not want on the panel.
In the end, 18 jurors will serve on the panel - 12 to deliberate and six alternates.
Judge blocks family of Chad Daybell’s slain wife from watching murder trial remotely
The elderly parents of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy will not be allowed to virtually attend the Idaho murder trial of his second wife Lori Vallow, who is accused along with Mr Daybell of killing Tammy.
Ms Vallow, dubbed the “cult mom”, is currently facing trial in Ada County Court for allegedly conspiring to kill both Tammy Daybell and her two youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Her doomsday preacher husband, who is facing the same charges, will stand a separate trial later this year.
The couple is accused of killing Ms Vallow’s children in September 2019 after they became convinced the minors were zombies whose “dark spirits” had to be released through death. They then got married in Hawaii and refused to cooperate in a desperate cross-state search for Tylee and JJ that went on for nine months before their remains were ultimately found buried on Mr Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho.
Just weeks before their wedding, Mr Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, was also found dead at their Idaho home in October 2019. Tammy’s death was initially ruled to be from natural causes and his husband declined an autopsy.
The case was reopened amid the search for JJ and Tylee, paving the way for conspiracy charges Mr Daybell and Ms Vallow now face in Tammy’s death. Earlier this year, her brother Benjamin Douglas and father Ronald made requests to view Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial remotely.
The applications were denied last week by Judge Steven Boyce, who is presiding over Ms Vallow’s case.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Lori Vallow judge blocks victim’s family from watching murder trial remotely
Ms Vallow, currently facing trial for the murder of her children, is accused of conspiring with her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell to kill his first wife Tammy
Lori Vallow saw her children as zombies, not people, former friend claims
Lori Vallow’s trial is expected to delve heavily into her alleged involvement in a “Doomsday cult” led by her husband Chad Daybell.
The couple is accused of killing Ms Vallow’s children shortly after they went missing in September 2019 after becoming convinced the minors were zombies whose “dark spirits” had to be released through death.
Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell refused to cooperate in a desperate cross-state search for Tylee and JJ that went on for nine months before their remains were ultimately found buried on Mr Daybell’s property in Salem.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with NewsNation, a former friend of Ms Vallow, who asked to only be identified as “Jess,” said that the murder suspect believed she needed to “kill her children’s [possessed] bodies” to give them a chance to go to heaven.
“They don’t see the zombies as people. They see them the way someone would see a cockroach being controlled by a parasite,” she said in the interview aired on Wednesday night. “When people have these beliefs, killing the kids, to them, is mercy.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Lori Vallow saw her children’s murders as ‘mercy’, former friend says
“When people have these beliefs, killing the kids, to them, is mercy,” Ms Vallow’s former friend said
JJ and Tylee’s loved ones will be allowed to hear testimony
Relatives of JJ and Tylee will be allowed to hear testimony during the trial despite being witnesses themselves, Judge Steven Boyce has ruled.
A motion filed on Thursday lists JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock, Ms Vallow’s sister Summer Shiflet and Tylee’s brother Colby Ryan as “victims” in the case, meaning they are entitled to hear testimony.
JJ’s grandfather Larry Woodcock is not considered a victim in the order but will be allowed to hear testimony after he gives his own.
Just before the trial kicked off, Ms Vallow’s defence team moved to ban JJ’s grandparents from the courtroom, in a move that left the family “blindsided and heartbroken”.
It came after Judge Boyce issued an order ruling that any witnesses in the case will be excluded from the trial – and from hearing other witness testimony – unless they are victims in the case.
Ms Vallow’s legal team argued that the grandparents do not fall under the legal definition of victims under Idaho law, and so should be excluded from the trial’s proceedings.
JJ and Tylee’s case has dragged on for years
The trial of the doomday cult couple has stalled for the past few years – in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mental incompetence and legal wranglings.
Ms Vallow has been behind bars since January 2020 when she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho for failing to meet a court order to present her children to authorities.
Mr Daybell has been in prison since the children’s remains were discovered in June 2020.
The case was largely put on hold when Ms Vallow was found not mentally competent to stand trial. She then spent almost a year at a mental health facility before she was ruled competent in May 2022 and the case proceeded through the courts.
So far, the pair are yet to turn on each other and have both pleaded not guilty.
However, that could all be about to change.
In March, an Idaho judge ruled that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell will be tried separately for the murders – prompting Mr Daybell’s case to be pushed back to an unconfirmed date while jury selection gets under way on 3 April in Ms Vallow’s trial.
The death penalty has now been taken off the table for Ms Vallow but not for Mr Daybell.
If found guilty, Ms Vallow faces life in prison.