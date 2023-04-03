✕ Close Lori Vallow's murdered daughter talks to police in newly unearthed video

The trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow is set to begin on Monday 3 April 2023 in a court in Idaho, marking the latest development in a bizarre case that spans a series of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, who were last seen alive in September 2019.

The children’s remains were discovered buried on the grounds of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors say that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with her brother Alex Cox (who is also now dead) to kill the three victims so as to further their doomsday cult beliefs and to collect the victims’ life insurance money and benefits.

The couple was due to stand trial together before the judge severed the two cases last month. Now, jury selection will begin in Ms Vallow’s trial on Monday.

Separately, Ms Vallow is also facing charges in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.