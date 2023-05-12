Lori Vallow trial – live: ‘Cult mom’ turns on Chad Daybell in closing argument as murder verdict looms
Lori Vallow is on trial for murders of children JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell. The verdict will be livestreamed
Lori Vallow: ‘Doomsday Mom’ relatives speak out
The fate of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is in the hands of the jury as her dramatic murder trial draws to a close.
Closing arguments concluded in Ada County Courthouse, Boise, Idaho, and the jury of seven men and five women began deliberations on Thursday afternoon before concluding four hours later.
While the judge banned cameras from the courtroom, the hotly-anticipated verdict will be livestreamed.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over the last six weeks, prosecutors laid out their case that Ms Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims – as part of their doomsday cult beliefs and greed.
Ms Vallow, meanwhile, made the shock decision not to offer any defence in the trial. Instead, turning on Mr Daybell via her attorney during closing arguments.
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Rachel Sharp catalogues the most important revelations from the trial.
Lori Vallow story: Key revelations from ‘cult mom’s’ murder trial
What did Lori Vallow do?
Watch: Have Chad and Lori had any contact with each other?
Who is Lori Vallow? ‘Doomsday cult mom’ on trial for the murders of her two children
Lori Vallow is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core. The 49-year-old mother-of-three has been charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019. Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho. The verdict looms as her high-profile murder trial draws to a close, but who is Lori Vallow? Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Jury going home
The jury has concluded its first day of deliberation, putting in just over four hours.
They will return at 9am local time (11am ET) on Friday.
Watch: What about Chad Daybell’s children?
Jurors assumed to have resumed deliberation
While there has been no official update from reporters inside the court, the jury is assumed to have resumed deliberation following the short dinner break.
Still no word on how long the night will go.
Lori Vallow’s disturbing texts revealed
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell exchanged texts in which they discussed inflicting pain on children and giving them “a reason to scream”, the jury at her trial for murder heard on Monday.
Read more:
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s disturbing texts revealed
Trove of text messages shows growing intimacy of couple in weeks after her husband’s death and their bizarre beliefs
Jurors on 15 minute dinner break
Jurors have paused deliberation for 15 minutes as they eat dinner - pizza delivered to the courthouse.
It still remains unclear when they intend to finish for the night.
We only know one side of the Lori Vallow story
As the jury deliberates, the only story they have about what happened to Lori Vallow’s children and Tammy Daybell is the one laid out by the state of Idaho. Rachel Sharp explains.
Lori Vallow is facing life in prison for murder. We only know one side of the story
Lori Vallow shocked the court when she refused to put on a defence case against murder charges. Now, as jurors retire for deliberations, the only story they have about what happened to her children and Tammy Daybell is the one laid out by the state of Idaho. Rachel Sharp reports
Closing argument: Vallow turns on ‘nutty’ Daybell in final bid to avoid murder conviction
Lori Vallow turned on her lover, fellow cult member and alleged accomplice Chad Daybell in a dramatic closing statement where she made a final bid to avoid life in prison for the murders of her two children and Mr Daybell’s first wife.
In Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald sought to paint her as a hardworking “good mom” whose life suddenly changed when she met Mr Daybell.
Read more:
Lori Vallow turns on ‘nutty’ Chad Daybell in final bid to avoid murder conviction
‘One year after meeting Chad, four people are dead,’ said the defence attorney