The defence in the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, rested their case on Tuesday.

Ms Vallow will not testify in the trial. Shortly after the prosecution rested its case, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald told the court that after consulting with his client, “we don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defence rests.”

According to CourtTV, the state called roughly 60 witnesses throughout the last five weeks of the trial, while the defence called none.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.