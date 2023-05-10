Lori Vallow trial – live: ‘Cult mom’ declines to give any defence in children’s murders
Lori Vallow’s trial is not being streamed on court TV. After Idaho case, she faces new trial for murder of husband Charles Vallow in Arizona
Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies
The defence in the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, rested their case on Tuesday.
Ms Vallow will not testify in the trial. Shortly after the prosecution rested its case, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald told the court that after consulting with his client, “we don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defence rests.”
According to CourtTV, the state called roughly 60 witnesses throughout the last five weeks of the trial, while the defence called none.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Lori Vallow’s friend says she threatened to ‘cut up’ and bury her one month after children disappeared
Audrey Barattiero claims Lori Vallow burst into laughter and told her ‘there would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me.’
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Oliver O’Connell report:
Lori Vallow’s DNA found on duct tape wrapped around son JJ’s corpse, jury hears
Lori Vallow‘s hair was found on duct tape wrapped around the corpse of her seven-year-old son, according to new evidence presented at the start of the fifth week of her murder trial.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their doomsday cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has more:
Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as police launched nine-month search for JJ and Tylee
Chad Daybell claimed his new wife Lori Vallow didn’t have any children as authorities launched a massive search for her son and daughter that ended with the discovery of their bodies nine months later.
Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam testified for the prosecution about how she got a call from Mr Daybell telling her that her sibling was dead on 19 October 2019– claiming she died in her sleep after being very sick.
A month later, she told how “devastated” she was to learn that Mr Daybell had married Ms Vallow just weeks after Tammy’s death.
“You don’t get married four weeks after you just buried your wife of almost 30 years. You just don’t do that,” she said.
She told the court she confronted Mr Daybell about it and he told her his new wife was named Lori Ryan and that her husband had died recently too – from a heart attack.
He also told her that “there’s no children and they’re going to be empty nesters,” she said.
In reality, Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in July 2019.
And Ms Vallow had two young children – JJ and Tylee – who vanished without a trace in September 2019. Their remains were found months later buried on the Daybell property.
After doing her research about her sister’s husband’s new wife, Ms Gwilliam said that she learned about Charles’ death and also noticed a comment on his obituary from JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock saying “we will take care of JJ”.
That’s when she realised that there was in fact children involved, she said.
Who really is Lori Vallow?
Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant contestant and a cult follower. But is she also a killer?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
What do we know about JJ and Tylee’s disappearance and murder?
JJ and Tylee were last seen alive in September 2019 – not long after Ms Vallow had moved the two children from Arizona to Idaho, allegedly to be close to Mr Daybell.
Chilling photos captured a smiling JJ, Tylee and Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox on a visit to Yellowstone National Park on 8 September.
The photo is now believed to be the last proof of life of 16-year-old Tylee.
After that day, she was never seen or heard from again.
Days later, on 22 September, JJ was also seen for the last time – at his school in Rexburg and by his mother’s friends at her apartment that night.
By the next morning, the seven-year-old – who had autism – had vanished.
When asked where he was, Ms Vallow allegedly told friends Melanie Gibb and David Warwick that he had to be taken away because he was “being a zombie”.
Cellphone data places Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in the yard of Mr Daybell’s property in the hours after both of the children’s disappearances. The morning after Tylee was last seen alive, Mr Daybell also sent a text to his wife to say that he had shot a raccoon and buried it in the pet cemetery on the grounds of their property.
It would be many more months before investigators – and the children’s desperate family members – knew what had happened to the two siblings.
JJ’s grandparents raised the alarm after they were unable to get in touch with their grandson but Ms Vallow refused to tell authorities where either of the children were.
According to Ms Vallow’s friends, she had claimed that her children were “zombies” and that the only way to free someone’s soul from evil spirits was to kill them.
In June 2020, the children’s family members’ worst fears were realised when JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered buried in Mr Daybell’s backyard.
Their causes of deaths have never been released but court documents give a harrowing picture of what may have happened.
JJ’s body was found in a black plastic bag wrapped in duct tape while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit, before being buried in the pet cemetery.
The children’s disappearance and deaths brought to light a series of other mysterious deaths connected to the doomsday couple, revealing a pattern of people close to the pair dying suddenly.
Investigators find the remains of the two children at Chad Daybell’s property
Before the search for JJ and Tylee shot to national attention, no connection appears to have been made.
Instead, two deaths that are now alleged to be murders at the hands of the doomsday cult couple, had been written off as self-defence – or even natural causes.
Lori Vallow will not present any defence witnesses in trial for her children’s murders
The defence in the murder trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow rested their case on Tuesday without presenting any witnesses.
Shortly after Idaho prosecutors rested the state’s case at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald told the court that after consulting with his client, the defence is ready to proceed with closing arguments. Ms Vallow will not take the stand in her own defence, East Idaho News reports.
“We don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defence rests,” Mr Archibald said.
Ms Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49. The state has called roughly 60 witnesses throughout the five weeks of the trial, while the defence called none, according to CourtTV.
Judge Steven Boyce, state prosecutors and Ms Vallow’s defence attorneys will meet on Wednesday to sort out jury instructions. Meanwhile, jurors were excused until Thursday morning, when closing arguments are set to begin.
Lori Vallow trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body as her blood found on pickaxe
FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.
He described how Tylee’s hip bones and sacrum (the bone at the base of the spine) had injuries and fractures caused by a “chopping-type action”.
Mr Halepaska’s testimony was followed by that of Katie Dace, a forensic psychologist with the Idaho State Police, who revealed Tylee’s blood was found on a pickaxe seized from the Daybell home.
While Mr Halepaska could not say with complete certainty what tool had caused the damage to Tylee’s skeletal remains, he said it looked like a knife, hatchet, cleaver, machete or similar tool.
Some of the chopping and stabbing went all the way down to the hard part of the hip bone, causing it to fracture, he testified.
Charles Vallow’s death: Self-defence or murder?
Two months prior to when prosecutors say Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell murdered JJ and Tylee, Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed her husband Charles Vallow.
It was the morning 11 July 2019 and Charles had gone to his estranged wife’s home in Chandler, Arizona, to pick up JJ.
Charles and Ms Vallow had been married since 2006 and had adopted JJ – who was the biological grandson of Vallow’s sister.
Cox claimed that Charles attacked him with a baseball bat so he shot him in self-defence.
Police interviews with 16-year-old Tylee and a smiling Ms Vallow gave a similar version of events.
However, Cox did not perform CPR on Vallow and waited 43 minutes to call police. Investigators say that Charles was also already down on the ground when Cox shot him a second time.
Charles’ death came months after he had filed for divorce from Ms Vallow, saying that he feared for the safety of himself and the children and that Ms Vallow had threatened to kill him.
In February, he had pleaded with authorities to stage a mental health intervention for his wife, warning that she believed she was a god preparing for a second coming.
Court documents reveal that he had also learned about Ms Vallow’s relationship with Mr Daybell that June and had emailed Tammy with the information. He and one of Ms Vallow’s other brothers were planning an intervention over her cult beliefs at the time of his death – an intervention she is believed to have been tipped off about.
At the time of Charles’ shooting, the case was ruled self-defence.
Following his death, Ms Vallow became a free agent but Mr Daybell was still married – for a while.
Lori Vallow trial hears JJ had date rape drug in his system as shocking cause of death revealed
Forensic pathologist Garth Warren, who conducted the autopsies on the two children, revealed that JJ died by asphyxiation with multiple layers of plastic bags wrapped around the little boy’s head and duct tape over his mouth.
JJ, who had autism, also had scratch marks on his neck suggesting he was awake and fought for his life to get the bag off his head.
“That’s a red flag,” Dr Warren testified about the scratches.
“Was JJ trying to get the bag off his head? It could be scratch marks of him trying to get it off his head.”
The seven-year-old also had bruises on his wrists and ankles from where he had been bound with duct tape, the pathologist said.
In more harrowing details of the little boy’s final moments, jurors heard how he could have been drugged before his murder.
Liver samples showed that JJ had ethanol alcohol, caffeine, theobromine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) in his system when he died.
GHB is a sedative that can be used to treat epilepsy but is commonly referred to as the “date rape drug”.
Despite its presence in the seven-year-old’s body, Mr Warren said he could not say for sure if the boy had been drugged prior to his death because GHB can also appear naturally in the body.
“There was no way for me to tell for sure whether this is naturally occurring product or if JJ had been given GHB,” said the pathologist.
Napping in court, three words and typing too loudly: Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly led to the murders are coming to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom,
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
