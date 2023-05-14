Lori Vallow – live updates: ‘Doomsday cult mom’ faces extradition amid Chad Daybell plea speculation
Lori Vallow is guilty of the murders of children Tylee and JJ and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of her two children and conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
The jury of seven men and five women reached a verdict at around 11.45am on Friday after nearly seven hours of deliberations at the Ada County Courthouse, Boise, Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to her niece.
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
Vallow to be extradited to Arizona, prosecutors announce after Idaho trial
Convicted child killer Lori Vallow is expected to be extradited to Arizona following her sentencing for the murder of her two youngest children in Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office say they have submitted a request following murder conviction
With Vallow silent, only version of events is that told by state of Idaho
Lori Vallow was silent when authorities demanded to know where her missing children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were.
She wouldn’t speak when their remains were found – Tylee hacked to pieces and burned, JJ still in his red pyjamas – in shallow graves on her new husband Chad Daybell’s property.
She refused to give any answers when confronted by her distraught surviving child, sister and other loved ones as they begged her to tell them the truth in heartbreaking jailhouse phone calls.
She even continued to stay quiet over the next three years as she was hit with new charges for the murders of her fourth husband Charles Vallow and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, spent time in a psychiatric facility and had her case severed from her alleged co-conspirator.
And now, even as she stares down the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars, she is still silent.
For more than three years, Lori Vallow has refused to reveal what happened to her murdered children and Tammy Daybell. Even now she’s convicted, the only story known is the one laid out by the state of Idaho. Rachel Sharp reports
Rachel Sharp compiled a timeline of this sprawling, tragic, and bizarre case.
Beyond the testimony, there were some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom.
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which led to murder came to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there were also some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports
The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow sent a powerful message to his mother Lori Vallow after she was convicted of all charges in the murders of the seven-year-old boy, his sister Tylee Ryan, 16, and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke to reporters outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in a shocking doomsday plot that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
Sentencing will take place in 90 days.
Rachel Sharp has been following the case.
Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow as well as conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surround Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant queen and a cult follower.
An Idaho court has now determined she is also a killer.
One of Vallow’s alleged accomplices will never face justice
Lori Vallow has finally been held to account for the murders of her children and her role in conspiring to murder her husband’s late wife.
Chad Daybell is expected to face trial in 2024, but Alex Cox, having died suddenly in December 2019, will never face a jury despite evidence indicating that he physically carried out at least two of the murders.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Cox can never be brought to justice as he dropped dead as the net closed in on the doomsday cult killings. So was he an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’? Rachel Sharp reports