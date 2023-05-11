Lori Vallow trial – live: Verdict looms as closing arguments get under way in cult mom’s murder case
Lori Vallow is on trial for murders of children JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell. The verdict will be livestreamed
Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies
The fate of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow will soon lie in the hands of the jury as her dramatic murder trial draws to a close.
Closing arguments are set to begin in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday morning before the jury begins deliberations.
While the judge banned all cameras from the courtroom for the duration of the trial, the hotly-anticipated verdict will be livestreamed.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over the last month, prosecutors have laid out their case that Ms Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims – as part of their doomsday cult beliefs but also out of financial greed.
Ms Vallow, meanwhile, made the shock decision not to offer any defence in the trial.
Chilling final photos of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Tylee was last seen alive on 8 September 2019 when she, Lori Vallow, Alex Cox and JJ visited Yellowstone National Park.
Prosecutors believe she was murdered that night and buried in Chad Daybell’s yard the following morning.
JJ was last seen alive on 22 September 2019. Lori Vallow’s friends Melanie Gibb and David Warwick say the seven-year-old at her apartment that night as they were staying with her that weekend. The next morning he was gone.
JJ was found buried in the same red pyjamas seen in this final photo.
Closing arguments to begin in Idaho
Who is the real Lori Vallow?
Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.
Now, she is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core.
The 49-year-old mother-of-three is charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.
Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
She is also charged with the first-degree murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell who died suddenly one month after the children’s disappearance.
So who is the woman at the centre of this chilling case?
Lori Vallow: The ‘doomsday cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders
Who is Lori Vallow?
Closing arguments set to begin
Video shows 'doomsday mom' in Hawaii as police serve court order
Lori Vallow will not present any defence witnesses in trial for her children’s murders
The defence in the murder trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has rested their case without presenting any witnesses.
Shortly after Idaho prosecutors rested the state’s case at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, on Tuesday, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald told the court that after consulting with his client, the defence was ready to proceed with closing arguments.
Ms Vallow will not take the stand in her own defence, East Idaho News reported.
“We don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defence rests,” Mr Archibald said on Tuesday.
Ms Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
What charges do Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell face?
Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were charged with the murders of Tylee and JJ in May 2021 – almost one year after their bodies had been discovered.
They are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy. Mr Daybell is also charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy.
The couple are also charged with related financial crimes with Ms Vallow facing grand theft and insurance fraud counts for applying for Social Security benefits for Tylee and JJ after they died.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Cox to kill the children and Mr Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
“All of these overt acts were done so Lori could eventually be with Chad Daybell and reportedly complete their mission here on earth,” according to an investigative report.
“This belief system, lust and greed would also lead to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.”
In Arizona, Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiring to murder her ex-husband Charles Vallow with Cox.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced that it did not charge Mr Daybell as well with Charles’ murder – but only because there is “no reasonable likelihood of conviction”.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surround her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell:
How did Charles Vallow die?
Lori Vallow’s disturbing texts revealed: ‘A reason to scream’
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell exchanged texts in which they discussed inflicting pain on children and giving them “a reason to scream”, the jury at her trial for murder heard.
The Independent's Oliver O'Connell has more:
Lori Vallow’s friend says she threatened to ‘cut up’ and bury her one month after children disappeared
Audrey Barattiero claims Lori Vallow burst into laughter and told her ‘there would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me’
Read more:
