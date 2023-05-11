✕ Close Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies

The fate of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow will soon lie in the hands of the jury as her dramatic murder trial draws to a close.

Closing arguments are set to begin in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday morning before the jury begins deliberations.

While the judge banned all cameras from the courtroom for the duration of the trial, the hotly-anticipated verdict will be livestreamed.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

Over the last month, prosecutors have laid out their case that Ms Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims – as part of their doomsday cult beliefs but also out of financial greed.

Ms Vallow, meanwhile, made the shock decision not to offer any defence in the trial.