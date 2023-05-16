Lori Vallow verdict – live: ‘Cult mom’ pictured in new mugshot after being convicted of children’s murders
Lori Vallow was convicted of the murders of children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been pictured with a slight smirk on her face in a new mugshot after she was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49, in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has requested Vallow’s extradition to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to murder fourth husband Charles Vallow as well as new charges over the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.
Napping in court, three words and typing too loudly: Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
The bizarre and tragic case has now concluded in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho, where Vallow was convicted of all charges in the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven; Tylee Ryan, 16; and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
Prosecutors alleged that Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
Harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which drove – or excused – the 49-year-old came to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.
But, beyond the trial testimony, there was also some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom:
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which led to murder came to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there were also some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports
Read Lori Vallow’s family’s statement in response to her murder conviction: ‘We share this victory’
Lori Vallow’s family and the family of her sister Summer Shiflet have issued a joint statement after she was convicted of murder.
Vallow was found guilty of the first-degree murder of her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and of a charge of conspiracy in the first-degree murder of her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife Tammy.
Vallow was born Lori Cox and is one of four siblings, the others being Summer, Adam Cox, and her alleged co-conspirator Alex Cox.
Their initial support of Vallow in the early days of the search for the children evaporated when the bodies of Tylee and JJ were discovered in shallow graves on Mr Daybell’s property outside of Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Read the statement from the Cox and Shiflet families after the verdict:
Lori Vallow’s family’s statement in response to her murder conviction
Early support from family evaporated when bodies of children discovered in shallow graves
ICYMI: JJ Vallow’s family send powerful message to convicted ‘cult mom’ Lori
The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow sent a powerful message to his mother Lori Vallow after she was convicted of all charges in the murders of the seven-year-old boy, his sister Tylee Ryan, 16, and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke to reporters outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out.
“My final message for Lori,” said Mr Woodcock, before breaking into the song “The party’s over” – a song that he and JJ used to sing together.
“Turn out the lights, the party’s over. They say that all good things must end,” he sang.
He then paused and addressed Vallow, saying: “Lori it ended.”
Read the full story:
JJ Vallow’s family send powerful message to convicted ‘cult mom’ Lori
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out
WATCH: Family members pay tribute to JJ and Tylee
Tammy Daybell’s family speak out after verdict
The parents and family of Tammy Daybell also released a statement after the conviction of Vallow for her role in the murder of their daughter, who was asphyxiated in her bed the month after the children were brutally killed.
“What a beautiful day to receive the news of Lori’s convictions. Thank you to everyone that had a part in bringing the truth to light,” the statement reads.
“We are especially grateful to the detectives, the jury, Judge Boyce and the prosecution team. We thank you for your tireless efforts. We will move forward with renewed energy and faith that justice will be fully served. We anticipate next steps will be swift resolution of the case at hand.
“We share this victory with the Vallow-Woodcock family and their precious JJ and Tylee. Thank you to the many prayers sent from people all around the world, we feel them and they lift us up.”
WATCH: Tylee Ryan’s aunt speaks out about the verdict
Lori Vallow has been convicted of her children’s murders. What happens next?
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the murders of her two children and conspiracy to murder her new husband’s first wife in a case that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother jetted off to Hawaii to marry her fifth husband Chad Daybell.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
One month after the children disappeared, Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy was also murdered in her home.
After a six-week trial, Vallow was convicted on Friday (12 May) on all charges over the deaths of Tylee, JJ and Tammy.
The verdict may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over.
Here’s what’s coming next in the shocking case:
Lori Vallow has been convicted of her children’s murders. What happens next?
What did Lori Vallow do?
VOICES: Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
“More than three and a half years after her children were brutally killed and buried, Lori Vallow is set to face life in prison for their murders.
“What began as a small-town search for two missing children in the fall of 2019 quickly exploded into an unimaginable saga with too many twists and turns to count, including the exposure of at least five mystery deaths, a doomsday cult preparing for the end of times and a joyful beach wedding between that cult’s two recently-widowed leaders. The world watched as Lori’s portrait transformed from devoted mother-of-three to accused child abandoner to murder suspect — and now, convicted killer.”
The Independent’s Megan Sheets writes:
Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
For all of the twists and turns that preceded it in Lori’s spectacular story, this verdict comes as little surprise
Who is Chad Daybell?
Chad Daybell, 54, is a self-published author who wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was also a professional cemetery sexton and ran a podcast based on his doomsday teachings.
He married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published his doomsday books.
The couple had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.
Chad Daybell wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Among his teachings, he claimed he could teleport, could see into the future and see dead people, and that he and Vallow were part of the chosen 144,000.
He is also charged over the triple murders and is due to stand trial separately at a later date. He has pleaded not guilty.
He has not been charged over Charles Vallow’s death – but prosecutors in Arizona said this was only because they didn’t think the charges would stick.
Tylee Ryan’s aunt says she never doubted Lori Vallow would be convicted
Tylee Ryan’s aunt has said she never doubted that Lori Vallow would be convicted at her murder trial.
Annie Cushing is the sister of Joseph Ryan – Vallow’s third husband and 16-year-old Tylee’s father.
Speaking after Vallow’s conviction on Friday, Ms Cushing told Fox10’s Justin Lum that “the evidence was so overwhelming”.
“She was never going to get past the reality that she never reported her kids missing.”
She pointed to the fact that, while her children were dead and buried on Chad Daybell’s property, Vallow was dancing on a beach in Hawaii.
Then there was also the discovery of her hair on the duct tape used to wrap a plastic bag around JJ’s head and smother him.
Ms Cushing said: “On the eve of Mother’s Day, let Lori stew in her juices in that this is the reality of what she did as a mother.”
She added: “Justice doesn’t bring then back or undo everything that’s done in this case but at least it gives those of us who carry the victims ini our hearts a bit of latitude that allows us to heal.”